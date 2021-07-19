A Commerce man reported the recent theft of his cell phone.
On Wednesday, July 14, Commerce Police Department officers responded to a Crossing Pl. residence where the man reported while he was outside in the breezeway of his apartment complex cutting hair he noticed his cell phone was missing.
The complainant said another person was able to use a phone finding application to locate his phone which was in another apartment in the complex.
The man said he went to the apartment and knocked on the door, but got no answer, and the called the police.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass and warrant executed on Wood St., Commerce, where a drug overdose was reported.
•burglary at a M.L. King Jr. Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she arrived home to find someone had pried her door open, but nothing appeared to be missing.
•criminal trespass at Crossing Place Apartments, Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged while parked at this location.
•information report at Ashworth Mobile Home Park, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a dispute between a man and his child’s mother was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on King Rd. at Old Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•no insurance, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration at Fast ‘N Friendly, Hwy. 441 at Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the mother of his child had been to his residence, breaking the conditions of her bond.
•domestic dispute between a man and his mother and warrant served on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce.
•warrant served on Duncan Cir., Commerce.
•domestic dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend at a Heritage Hills, Commerce, residence.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on Allen Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
