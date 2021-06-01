On Monday, May 24, a Commerce man called officers out to his Jefferson St. apartment for a theft by taking incident.
The complainant said he came home to his residence, after being away since May 22, to find the doors to his residence unlocked. He said he found legal paperwork on an ongoing civil case he was with his landlord on the floor just inside his front door.
The complainant said the paperwork had notes that his landlord had entered his apartment to leave the paperwork. He said he had an ongoing issue with his landlord entering his residence when he was not at home and the landlord had the electricity cut off.
The complainant stated his BBQ smoker grill, valued at $400, was missing off his back patio.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•criminal trespass at Skate-A-Rama, Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a female juvenile was causing issued and was refusing to leave.
•damage to property on Baugh St., Commerce, where a man reported his neighbor who lives behind him drove through his yard and left tire marks in his grass.
•information on Spring St., Commerce, where a dispute between roommates was reported.
•criminal trespass at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her car had been damaged while it was parked in the employee parking lot.
•theft by shoplifting at Dollar Tree, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman had taken items and place them in a bag without paying.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration on South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Hwy. 15 North at Hwy. 59, Commerce, where a man reported a road rage incident.
