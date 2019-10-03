A woman recently visited the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report a family member stealing and selling items from her aunt’s residence.
She says her aunt has dementia and rented a television, sound bar, DVD player and a TV stand from Aaron’s. She knows the aunt’s grandson sold the television but wasn’t sure about the other items. The television costs $1,700.
The TV was found missing when the woman’s nieces visited the aunt. The woman confronted the grandson and he refused to tell her who he sold the TV to, claiming he was down on his luck and needed money.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a woman claimed she was hit by a vehicle at a feed mill on Hwy. 334, but a deputy noticed she had no injuries and she later said she didn’t want to file a complaint anymore. The driver also said he did not hit her. The incident happened after the woman claimed the driver broke in line in front of her at the mill.
•a man believes his daughter is taking his father’s medications from the father’s residence on Stark Rd.
•two batteries were stolen from a bulldozer on Cowart Rd.
•a man said numerous items were stolen from a shed and his vehicle at his former residence on Hwy. 441.
•a student had a knife on a school bus going towards the East Jackson schools.
•two students got into a fight at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•a man on Sheep Pasture Rd. complained about a man he sold a vehicle to threatening to beat him up.
•assisted the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with shoplifting at Walmart on Hwy. 441.
•dispute between a father and son on Mt. Olive Way. The son punched himself in the face causing himself to bleed.
•an East Jackson Elementary School teacher reported a scam call on her classroom phone.
•welfare check on an elderly woman with dementia on Old Airport Rd. The woman was found to be in good health and taken care of.
•dispute between a woman and her father on White Hill School Rd.
•assisted EMS with a man experiencing a life-threatening medical episode on Apple Valley Rd. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•suspicious vehicles spotted at the Double Oaks Golf Course on Ila Rd.
•a daughter wanted deputies to check on her mother on Lords Mill Rd. after an argument. The mother was found to be in good health.
•a man on Crystal Gail Dr. said his mother stole his laptop, cell phone, speakers and clothing. According to the man’s grandmother, the mother was the only person at the residence and she saw the mother enter the man’s room several times.
•$1,500 worth of merchandise reported stolen from the Nike outlet on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. According to an employee, the suspected thieves have stolen from the store before and have a magnet to remove the security devices. 27 items in total were stolen.
•a woman on Hampton Creek Dr. claims her boyfriend stole her purse and wallet after crashing her vehicle.
•complaints of several tractor trailers blocking traffic on Joe Bolton Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident involving three vehicles on Hwy. 82.
•a woman on Mize Rd. claimed her boyfriend hit her in the face when she got out of his vehicle at a stop sign.
•a woman on B. Wilson Rd. said her fiance assaulted her, however she did not have any marks showing an assault. The fiance said she attacked him with a fork and he did have marks on his chest.
•a man reported his cell phone stolen from Richmond Way.
•a woman on Apple Valley Rd. noticed two fraudulent charges of $51 on her credit card.
•a woman on Huntington Ln. reported continued harassment by her estranged husband even after a temporary protection order hearing.
•dispute between sisters on B. Wilson Rd.
•students at EJCHS were found with a vape pen.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on South Apple Valley Rd. One passenger was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
