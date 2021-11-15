A Commerce man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison following an investigation into child molestation.
According to the Commerce Police Department, authorities arrested Steven Blackmon in 2019 for a child molestation that occurred at his Commerce home. During the subsequent investigation, authorities learned of other child victims.
Blackmon is suspected of victimizing countless amounts of children in multiple states including Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee possibly dating back to the 1990s, according to the CPD.
A jury found Blackmon guilty on 30 counts including aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual exploitation of children, and possessing material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
“This investigation and prosecution are due to the hard work and dedication of many investigators and agencies such as Detective Ferguson at Commerce PD; the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit; the FBI, Brad Smith and the Jackson County District's Attorney's Office; Office of the U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia, University of Georgia Police Department, The Treehouse, Sheriff Janis Mangum and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division,” the CPD said in a social media post.
“…It is because of the brave family that reported the incident in October of 2019 in Commerce that these hard-working investigators were finally able to put a stop to Blackmon’s disgusting victimization of minors,” the CPD added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.