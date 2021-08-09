Two brothers were recently involved in a fight in Commerce.
On Tuesday, August 3, Commerce Police Department officers responded to Presto’s on North Broad St. where two men had a fight and one of them had left walking towards Quality Foods.
A 57-year-old Rockmart man told officers his 58-year-old brother had kicked his truck and pushed him while at Presto’s.
The 57-year-old complainant stated when he closed the door on the side where his brother was sitting his brother began to kick the door and window from the inside. The complainant said his brother got out of the truck and put his hands on his chest and pushed him.
The complainant said he just wanted to go to his brother’s home in Commerce and get his belongings so he could leave.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•warrant service on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of amphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance on Springs St., Commerce, where a 43-year-old man had possible overdosed.
•information report on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reported his brother and his brother’s girlfriend were posting personal information on Facebook and sending texts because his mother was unable to give them money.
•suicide threat/attempt at a Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•domestic dispute on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, between a man and woman.
•theft by conversion at a Shankle Heights, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a package containing an above-ground pool was supposed to be delivered to her residence, but she never received it.
•suspicious incident at Willoughby Homes, Commerce, where a woman reported a suspicious person was pulling on her back door as if they were trying to enter her residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail lights/lens requirement violation on Ila Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug-related objects at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a customer reported an employee was going in and out of consciousness and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, seat belt violation ages six to 17 and permitting an unlicensed person to drive at Hardee’s, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Cedar Dr. Extension, Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a man and his father.
•domestic dispute between a man and his wife and warrant served on Mount Olive Rd., Commerce.
•possession of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and manufacture/deliver/distribute drugs at Love’s Travel Shop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
