The Commerce Police Department arrested four North Carolina men on gun and drug charges after a recent traffic stop on I-85.
According to a statement from the Commerce Police Department, officers were alerted to a wanted vehicle traveling on I-85 with warrants for aggravated assault and a notification of a known gang member.
Officers stopped the vehicle without incident and recovered multiple firearms and a large amount of marijuana and cocaine, according to the statement. All four occupants were placed under arrest.
Those arrested were:
•David Ronald Black, 26, 1510 Morning Glory Ave., Durham, N.C. — possession of cocaine; possession of firearms by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Destin Lamar Dickerson, 30, 2401 Faucet Ave., Durham, N.C. — possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or a crime; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; held for another agency.
•Jacob Darran Quincey-Gurley, 28, 3406 Redgate Dr., Durham, N.C. — possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana.
•Zabian Jalon Evans, 26, 2017 Great Bend Dr., Durham, N.C. — possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana.
Others recently arrested in the county were:
JCSO
•Deliah Gabrielle Bolton, 20, 359 Pine Forest Way, Commerce — aggravated assault, exploiting/inflicting pain to deprive essential services to disabled or elderly person, probation violation.
•John Tyler Chinn, 22, 76 Hensley Way, Marlboro Hill — three counts of simple battery against a police officer, three counts of obstruction of a police officer, two counts of battery, theft by taking.
•Tommy Lee Clark, 33, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
•George Allen Hicks, 57, 2513 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville — failure to appear, probation violation.
•Jonathan Wade Roberts, 33, 782 Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass — sentenced to serve two days per drug court.
•Daniel Ibarra-Gonzales, 26, 9210 Norgate Blvd. 226, Austin, Tex. — no license, stop sign and yield sign violation.
•Brandy Lashay Ingram, 40, 5451 New Liberty Rd., Clarkesville — failure to appear.
•Sawyer Wade Irwin, 18, 1398 Staghorn Trail, Nicholson — reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
•Michael Phillip Longwell, 59, 77 Rose Conley Rd., Carnesville — contempt of superior court.
•Shaheem Allon Oliver, 28, 465 Norwood Cir., Athens — instruction permit and temporary license violation, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, held for two agencies.
•Johnny Ray Palmer, 38, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton – possession of a controlled substance.
•Shiloh Shane Walker, 39, 3381 Shady Creek Ct., Jefferson — violation of family violence order.
•Christopher Lee West, 54, 151 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•James Nathan Williams, 22, 62 Williamson Ln., Commerce — three counts of sexual exploitation of children, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
ARCADE PD
•John Thomas Youngbood, 31, 295 Linda Ave., Athens — held for another agency, held for parole.
BRASELTON PD
•Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, 26, 2268 Forest Music Drive, Clover, S.C. — possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana.
•Jermaine Okeith Douglas, 28, 2370 Cabe Rd., Clover, S.C. — possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding.
•Xavier Jeremiah Berchaun Wright, 19, 741 Liberty Walk Ln., Simpsonville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
COMMERCE PD
•William Nathan Blackmon, 18, 291 Winford Smith Rd., Athens — burglary; criminal trespass; crossing state lines with weapons, intoxicants; headlight violation; speeding; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin).
•Jamie Faye Cogdill, 43, 4934 Raleys Mills Rd., Bethume, S.C. — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, theft by bring stolen property into state, drugs not in original container, no license, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
•David Caustio Hines, 28, 300 Furman Hall Rd., Gainesville — affixing tint to windows or windshields; theft by bringing stolen property into the state; theft by receiving stolen property.
•Donna Lynn Rollings, 55, 106 South Matson St., Kershaw, S.C. — possession of methamphetamine.
•Kylie Summer Rutledge, 20, 7 Nicholas Dr., Greenville, S.C. — theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jacob Lee Calvin, 21, 336 Stalion Way, Martin — disorderly conduct.
•Jonathan Countiny Cange, 24, 1828 London Crest Dr., Orlando, Fla. — driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, following too closely.
•Jason Rickey Carder, 45, 7930 Grayson Dr., Gainesville – held for another agency.
•Deeanna Elayne Chandler, 43, 210 Lakeview Dr., Colbert — public drunkenness.
•Christopher David Guthrie, 21, 117 Williams Bridge Ext., Toccoa — driving with a suspended license, expired tag.
•Jackson Henry King, 23, 3204 Quiet Mill Rd., Raleigh, N.C. — disorderly conduct.
•Chadwick Brent Moore, 45, 1585 Old King Cave Rd., Colbert — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license.
•Jason Mac Lamar Norris, 38, 199 Hillcrest Dr., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
•Steven Byrson Quinn, 26, 656 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce — driving without a license.
•Bailey Keith Shelton, 20, 2259 Venus Rd., Cartersville, N.C. — driving under the influence (under age 21), underage drinking.
•Seth Samuel Smith, 30, 3420 Anita Glenn, Greensboro, N.C. — driving with a suspended license, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Amy Melissa Staud, 44, 2679 Jot Em Down Rd., Danielsville — violations of conditions on a limited driving permit.
•Oscar Villches, 27, 5 Pine Lane Dr., Athens — driving without a license.
GSP
•Darius Jervante Seals Sr., 34, 1341 Caboose Ct., Greensboro — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, tail light violation.
•Brandy Rose Standridge, 29, 287 College Ave., Maysville — driving under the influence of drugs; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specified space; possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ralph Carlton Veal, 62, 2848 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, open container, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
JEFFERSON PD
•Ralph Kenny Williams Jr., 37, 532 Gordon St., Jefferson — probation violation, aggravated assault, battery.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Brian Keith Parker, 49, 245 College St., Maysville — driving with a suspended license.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Victor Daniel Carrizales Gonzales, 21, 3136 Wallace Rd., Gainesville — driving with a suspended license, speeding.
