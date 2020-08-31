The Commerce Police Department (CPD) charged three people with drug charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday, August 26, on the Maysville Road.
Those charged were:
•Dave Howard Carlson, 60, 2312 Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug related objects.
•Karena R. Hughes, 27, 155 Loggins Rd., Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and no driver’s license on person.
•Marcus Daniel Dibenedetto, 40, 2057 Sandtown Rd. SW, Marietta, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
During the traffic stop, officers also found a loaded shotgun in the trunk of the Mercedes Benz C4S the trio were traveling in.
Carlson also had a hold on him by another law enforcement agency.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•warrant executed at a Jefferson St. location.
•runaway juvenile and warrant served on South Elm St.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a theft/felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender and warrant served on Interstate 85, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, drugs not kept in original container and possession of amphetamine on Hwy. 441 South at Mount Olive Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at an Andrew Pl. residence, where a couple reported several items had been stolen from their garage.
•damage to property at a Stark St. residence, where a couple reported someone had damaged their mailbox.
•possession of methamphetamine, warrant executed, suspended registration, possession and use of drug-related objects and alteration or improperly transferred registration on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 59, where a traffics top was conducted.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Duncan Cir. residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•suspicious package at an Ila Rd. residence, where a man reported receiving a package of pills that he did not order.
•suspicious phone call at a Hannah Way residence, where a woman reported receiving a phone call advising her that her Social Security number had been used by someone in Texas.
