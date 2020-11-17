The Commerce Police Department has obtained state certification through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Lavonia Police Chief Bruce Carlisle presented the award to Commerce chief Zach Ardis during the Nov. 16 meeting of the Commerce City Council.
Out of approximately 700 law enforcement agencies in the state, there are only 140 agencies that are state certified.
“State certification is more important now than it ever has been,” said Carlisle. “To say we live in difficult times in the law enforcement community is an understatement. All the mandates that you see coming about are covered by 95% of the state certification and we are addressing all the other issues to make sure we are covering everything in Georgia that needs to be covered.”
State certification is a progressive way to help law enforcement agencies improve their overall performance. The benefits include confirmation that agency practices are consistent with professional standards, greater operational and administrative effectiveness, enhanced understanding of agency policy and practices and promoting greater public confidence and community support in the agency.
Officer Adam King was also recognized for his efforts in helping to move the department towards state certification.
