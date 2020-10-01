Commerce police are seeking the public's help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.
According to a social media post, Commerce Police Department officers were called on Sept. 30 around 1:55 p.m. to a report of a bank robbery at United Community Bank, located on Homer Rd. No injuries were reported in the robbery.
"Commerce Police Department is seeking any assistance the public may be able to provide in identifying the male in the photographs and/or a possible owner of the vehicle pictured below," the department said on Facebook. "The vehicle pictured is the actual suspect vehicle and is a late 80's to mid-90's Chevrolet Corvette. We do not currently have the tag number associated with the vehicle. The exterior of the vehicle appears to be completely stock and in good condition."
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He's approximately 5'11" and 155 pounds.
Those with information should contact Detective Justin Ferguson or Detective Dave Galloway at 706-335-3200, jferguson@commercepd.org or dgalloway@commercepd.org.
