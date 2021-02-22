On Wednesday, February 17, the Commerce Post Office was evacuated after a man entered the building and dropped a backpack in a trash can and fled the building.
The Commerce Police Department responded, the backpack was checked out and personal mail and some DVDs/CDs were found inside.
The building was cleared and employees were allowed to re-enter the building.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•custody dispute on Laura Ln., Commerce.
•suspicious incident on Cedar Dr., Commerce, where a man reported someone had tried to steal his utility trailer, but the trailer was locked preventing it being taken.
•death investigation and criminal trespass on Victoria Way, Commerce, where a welfare check was requested on the male resident.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception on Whitehill Ln., Commerce, where a woman reported being contacted by someone from Amazon requesting that she purchase $500 in gift cards to take care of her outstanding bill.
•criminal trespass at Jackson Place Apartments, Victoria Way, Commerce, where a woman reported the back door to her deceased brother’s apartment had been kicked in.
•harassing communications on Washington St., Commerce, where a man reported a male called his home stating “Hey grandpa I warned you.”
•obstruction of law enforcement officers on Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, where a man was attempting suicide.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and headlight requirements violation on Washington St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
