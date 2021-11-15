Multiple storage units burglarized in Commerce.
Between Thursday, November 4, and Monday, November 8, the Commerce Police Department investigated the burglary of multiple storage units at Westwood Storage on Westwood Rd.
The locks had been cut off multiple units and some of the items reported missing included a Craftsman toolbox, a green bag containing Dell and Gateway computers and several older files with wooden handles.
Management provided a video of the incident and the tag number of the vehicle used during the burglary.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•suspicious incident at a Minish Dr., Commerce, residence, where a garage door was found open.
•theft by taking at Maysville Food Mart Citgo, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the theft of a gooseneck trailer loaded with wood for flooring.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Woodbine St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her son had received a video showing two males standing on his vehicle and one of the males was holding a gun with an extended magazine and had pointed it at the person filming the video.
•damage to property at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he believed a man he had allowed to operate his semi-truck had intentionally damage it.
•simple battery at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd., Commerce, where one female employee reported being assaulted by another female employee.
•criminal trespass at a Katie Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had damaged the rear bedroom window of her residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Old Maysville Rd. at King Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was obstructing the roadway.
•criminal damage to property at Deer Trail Country Club, Country Club Dr., Commerce, where a metal fence was damaged.
•warrant executed during a traffic stop on Madison St. at Spring St., Commerce, where a driver failed to stop for a stop sign.
•suicide threat/attempt at a Baugh St., Commerce, residence, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•warrant executed during a traffic stop on South Broad St. at Barber St., Commerce.
•criminal trespass on Willow St., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had been shooting at her vehicle and residence with a BB gun.
•suspicious incident on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a man suddenly passed out and was unresponsive.
