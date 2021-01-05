The Commerce Wastewater Treatment Plant was recently burglarized and a vehicle was stolen.
The Commerce Police Department responded Tuesday, December 29, to the plant when an employee arrived to work around 6:30 a.m. and noticed the white 2017 Ford F-150 truck was missing. He said a large red toolbox and welder were also missing.
The complainant also said a certain area in the shop was in disarray and multiple tools were missing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a crime or other felony at the Christian Outreach Thrift Store, North Elm St., Commerce, where someone pried open the passenger side door on a delivery truck and stole a 12V battery, valued at $300.
•possession of amphetamine, purchase/possess/have drugs, sale, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects and brake lights/signal device requirements violation on Home Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at an Oak St., Commerce, residence, where someone came onto the property and stole a set of left-handed golf clubs and a leaf blower.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a crime or other felony at an Andrew Jackson St., Commerce, where someone entered a woman’s car and stole her wallet.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and improper lane change on South Broad St. at Cherry St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property at a Woodbine St., Commerce, residence, where a woman’s truck had been shot and damaged.
•speeding and warrant served at Snider Tire, Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation at a Skyview Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•lost/mislaid property on Clayton St., Commerce, where a homeowner found a pressure washer “stashed” in the wood line.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and tag light requirements violation on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a safety check was being conducted.
•theft by taking at a Katie Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she believed her roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend stole multiple items out of her house.
•theft by taking at Commerce Dairy Queen, South Elm St., Commerce, where the manager reported a wallet was found in the parking lot.
•aggravated assault at a Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported bullet holes in both of his vehicles and in the front window of his house.
