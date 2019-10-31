Commerce Police Department officers recently responded to a dispute on Madison St. where a woman reportedly assaulted two other women at a residence.
Officers met Catherine Naomi Wells, 32, no address given outside the residence on Madison St. She claimed the other two women pushed her to keep her outside and away from a six-year-old child. She denied making suicidal threats, but did claim her say would be better off if she were dead.
An elderly woman at the residence said Wells was being belligerent and vulgar while trying to get her child to come to her. Because of the behavior, the woman told the child to stay away. Wells allegedly tried to muscle her way through to the child and shoved the woman into a bookshelf.
Another woman arrived and confronted Wells about her behavior. Wells walked outside and reportedly began screaming. The woman tried to lock Wells outside before Wells tried to push her way back into the residence.
Officers questioned the child about the incident and he confirmed the elderly woman and the other woman's account. Wells was arrested and charged with simple battery and cruelty to children.
COMMERCE SCHOOL STUDENTS THREATEN EACH OTHER
A woman on Lakeview Dr. recently reported threats made by a Commerce student to the Commerce PD.
The woman was told of the threats by her three children who ride a school bus with the student. The student allegedly told the children he was going to bring a shotgun to the Commerce recreation department fields to shoot them.
An officer visited the student's residence and he claimed one of the other children threatened to beat him up with a baseball bat at the fields. All of the parties involved were advised by police to meet with the school.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Michael Todd Williamson, 54, 818 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson – warrant service.
•Jennifer Michelle Booth, 27, 147 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson – driving on a suspended license.
•Jimmy Dale Bennett, 65, 2182 Adams Clarke Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Jonathan Janahan Iraheta Vasquez, 21, 3510 Buford Hwy., Atlanta – driving without a license.
•George Allen Rutledge, 34, 297 McGinnis Chandler Rd., Commerce – driving on a suspended license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a woman on Hwy. 334 reported her debit card stolen and three fraudulent purchases made.
•a woman on Medical Center Dr. reported her license plate stolen.
•dispute between a married couple on Crestwood Cir.
•a woman at a nail salon on Homer Rd. complained about a dispute with a worker and a piece of her nail striking her in the eye.
•a man on Sunny Ln. complained about someone tossing an election sign out of his front yard.
