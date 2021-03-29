A Commerce woman faces charges of reckless conduct and driving without a valid driver’s license after an incident on Tuesday, March 23.
Commerce Police Department officers were called to Commerce City Hall, Sycamore St., Commerce, where a child had been left inside an unattended vehicle.
After officers arrived Iris Yaneth Silva-Asencio, 37, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, came out of a nearby business with a shopping bag in her hand.
The complainant said the infant in the child seat had been in the car unattended for at least 20 minutes.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•theft by conversion on Ridgeway St., Commerce, where a woman reported she had paid a man $10,000 for home remodeling work and none of the work was completed.
•suspicious incident on Amber Pl., Commerce, where a woman reported she had been receiving mail for a man who had several failures to appear from multiple courts and unpaid bills and she was concerned with the collectors or agencies attempting to locate him or place a lien on here property,
•warrant served at Commerce Coin Laundry, North Elm St., Commerce.
•death investigation on Ash St., Commerce, where a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive.
•information report on South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported a woman he met on social media had started asking him for money.
•theft by deception on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reported he thought he was the victim of a phone scam after being requested via his cell phone by someone claiming to work for the Social Security administration to purchase gift cards in the amount of “at least” two thousand dollars.
•aggravated stalking at RCS Automotive, Jefferson St., Commerce, where a woman reported her “ex” had placed a GPS tracking device on her vehicle.
•theft by taking at Commerce In and Out, South Elm St., Commerce, where someone stole over $400 in diesel fuel.
•speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and warrant executed on Hwy. 441 South at W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Elizabeth St., Commerce, where a stop sign and road sign had been damaged possibly by logging and construction trucks driving up and down the street.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag/registration requirements, tire requirements and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at Stark Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property at Presto’s Gas Station, North Broad St., Commerce, where a vehicle had rolled into a gas pump.
•warrant executed at Little-Ward Funeral Home, State St., Commerce.
•criminal trespass on Lindsey Ct., Commerce, where a woman reported finding her door wide open when she returned from work. The front door was broken from the dead bolt and looked like it was possibly kicked in.
•warrant executed and possession of methamphetamine on Old Maysville Rd. at Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
