A Commerce woman reported harassment and disorderly conduct to the Commerce Police Department recently.
The woman who lives in Willoughby Homes stated another female resident in the complex has been “causing problems.”
The complainant said she jogs/exercises around the housing complex and the other woman will “yell/cuss” at her and at kids. The complainant said the other woman had flashed her by exposing both breasts from underneath her shirt.
The complainant advised she videoed the woman open her door holding an unknown object, possibly scissors, and raise it to the complainant before realizing she was being videoed and going back inside her residence.
INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•fight at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, between two females. The two were reportedly arguing inside a truck and when they stopped at Love’s one of the women reported the other sprayed her in the face with OC spray.
•possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, expired driver’s license, tail lights/lens requirement violation, failure to yield when entering the roadway and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons or intoxicants on Washington St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Crestwood Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a $209 fraudulent transaction on her bank account.
•damage to property at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where one driver’s vehicle reportedly struck another driver’s vehicle in the parking lot.
•theft by taking at Medical Center Family Practice, Medical Center Ct., Commerce, where a doctor reported a patient stole a prescription pad from his pocket.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to misrepresent, tire requirements violation and suspended registration at Farmer’s Home Furniture, North Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal on North Broad St. at Orchard Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property at a Pine Ave., Commerce, where a man reported a woman had used her Jeep to cause damage to his Mitsubishi car. He said the woman struck his vehicle and then continued on into his carport and ran over two wooden steps and knocked a motorcycle over causing damage to the motorcycle.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Mason Manor, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a company solicited personal and financial information on her husband, her granddaughter and herself in order to help them with housing while they were looking for a residence in the Atlanta area. She stated once the company obtained the requested information she had not been able to make contact with number previously used.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at Coin Laundry, North Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported while she was inside the laundry someone stole a pouch from inside her vehicle that contained her Georgia driver’s license, $122 in cash, health insurance card, service dog badge and her mother’s debit card.
•lost/mislaid property at a Lathan Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his license plate had been misplaced.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at Nail Artists, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported while she was opening up the salon someone broke the driver’s side rear window on her vehicle and stole her designer purse that contained approximately $2,000, a credit card and three bank credit cards.
•warrant served on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license on person and tail lights/lens requirement violation on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint at a State St., Commerce, residence. A woman stated she was walking with her daughter and her two dogs when a Husky came out of a residence and charged at her, her daughter and two dogs. She said the Husky started biting her little dog in the back and shaking him back and forth. She said the Husky’s owner came out and grabbed the dog and took it back inside the residence. She said she would have to carry her dog to the vet to be checked out.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, tire requirements violation, windshield/window/wiper requirements violation and brake lights/signal device requirements violation on Hwy. 441 North at Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
