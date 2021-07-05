A Commerce woman reported her truck stolen from the Ingles parking lot.
Commerce Police Department officers responded on Sunday, June 27, around 9 a.m. to a report of the theft of a 2021 Ford F-150 truck with a Pit Bull inside.
The complainant stated she parked the truck in a front parking space near the grocery side entrance and left her vehicle unlocked and running with the key in the ignition, with the front windows lowered, to keep her dog cool.
She said she was inside the store for approximately 10 minutes and when she came out of the store the vehicle and dog were missing.
Store surveillance camera footage showed a male approach, enter and drive off in the complainant’s vehicle towards Hwy. 334.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•civil matter on Orchard Cir., Commerce, regarding a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) his daughter had against her mother.
•possession of amphetamine at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a medical unit was responding to a female who had “briefly passed out from taking heroin” earlier in the day.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•warrant executed at Graceful Gospel Dance Academy, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man was damaging windows.
•information report on South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported a dispute between him and Tyler’s Paint and Body.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to obey a stop sign on Little St. at Central Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
