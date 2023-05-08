Community members are working to ensure that Narcan is accessible in public areas. Narcan is a life-saving, emergency medication given to someone who has overdosed.

Reboot Jackson, The Grateful Few and a local business, Langston and Langston, LLC, are making the push to have Narcan available to the public.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.