Community members are working to ensure that Narcan is accessible in public areas. Narcan is a life-saving, emergency medication given to someone who has overdosed.
Reboot Jackson, The Grateful Few and a local business, Langston and Langston, LLC, are making the push to have Narcan available to the public.
Reboot Jackson, a recovery community located at 102 Cloverleaf Circle in Jefferson, has Narcan available in a mailbox on its front porch. Reboot president and founder Jon Langston added that The Grateful Few is also delivering Narcan across the state to law enforcement and first responders.
Langston’s construction business, Langston and Langston., has been speaking with local officials about the need to have Narcan available in public access areas and at public accessible businesses. The overdose reversal boxes include three 2-dose boxes of Narcan, six individually-wrapped masks and sealed gloves.
“We along with Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council for Recovery, have also had an ask in at our State Capitol for these to be installed alongside AED boxes and fire extinguishers,” Langston said. “Thanks to efforts from Reps. Houston Gaines and Emory Dunahoo, Jr., we received approval today for them to be installed.”
