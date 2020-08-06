An employee of a company contracted by SK Battery, which is building an large plant in Commerce, claimed another company has been stealing from their company for several months.
The employee alerted Commerce police to alleged thefts last week, saying the other company has taken thousands of dollars worth of materials and equipment, including several generators, from the SK construction site on Steve Reynolds Blvd. He said employees have witnessed the thefts.
The responding officer was shown surveillance videos but reported he did not see any thefts committed from the footage.
The employee said one of the generators has been recovered but wanted the incident investigated, alleging the several materials and equipment are still missing.
While police were on the scene, both a safety and security worker told the employee that the other company was willing to meet and return all items that were taken. The employee said he still wanted to pursue legal action against the other company.
Other incidents recently reported to Commerce Police were:
•burglary and criminal trespass on Belmont Park Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has stolen an estimated $2,000 worth of items from her. She also said she believed he punched her truck, causing minor damage to the drivers’ side door.
•theft by taking and identity fraud on Bennett St. where a man, who had been in prison, said his $1,200 IRS check was cashed by someone else.
