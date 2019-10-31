A couple on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. recently complained to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies about a contractor they hired yelling at them and grabbing a gun during the altercation.
The husband said he hired the contractor to tear up old tile flooring, but the contractor failed to show up for two days before the couple began working on the tile themselves.
On the third day, the contractor came and reportedly started screaming at the wife. The husband confronted him about the conduct and the contractor allegedly poked him in the chest with a chisel before grabbing a gun from his vehicle and placing it on his belt.
The contractor left when the wife called 911.
MAN ASSAULTS IN-LAWS BEFORE SUFFERING A SEIZURE
JCSO deputies responded to a residence on Hogans Mill Rd. where a man argued with and assaulted his father and mother in-law before he suffered a seizure.
When a deputy arrived, the man was still seizing and EMS rushed the man to a hospital. The man’s wife refused to tell deputies about the physical dispute, but the mother-in-law told the deputy that the man started yelling at her and the father-in-law before trying to put the father-in-law in a chokehold. The mother admitted to hitting the man with a broom to get him to release the hold.
The man put the father-in-law in another chokehold and the mother-in-law said she bit the man to get him to release the hold again. The man allegedly punched both of them in the head several times.
The father-in-law suffered whiplash and the mother-in-law suffered a sprained wrist.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•an unknown substance was thrown at the Jackson County Courthouse. The item stuck to a window causing a burning smell.
•complaints of a rented lawn mower being stolen.
•complaints of a man making suicidal threats on Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
•complaints of a scam call on Carruth Rd. where the caller claimed to be the complainant's son, saying he was in jail and needed $8,000.
•complaints of a vehicle doing donuts on the complainant's property on Lyle Field Rd.
•a woman complained about other women threatening to assault her through text messages and on a video.
•a woman confronted a bus driver inside his school bus parked at the Jackson County Board of Education bus shop. The woman warned the driver about situations on the bus with her sister.
•a woman on Brockton Rd. complained about a vehicle parked in her driveway with the driver inside. The vehicle left before deputies arrived.
•vehicle abandoned partially in the roadway on Galilee Church Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Brockton Rd.
•fight between two female students at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
•minor vehicle accident in the JCCHS student parking lot.
•a woman on Honeysuckle Ct. complained about her landlord trying to evict her.
•a woman visited the JCSO to report a couple on Winder Hwy. using methamphetamine in front of small children.
•a bad check written and deposited for $3,400 was reported on Commerce Rd.
•a woman on MLK Jr. Dr. complained about money she’s making on YouTube going to her manager’s account.
•a bag of tools were stolen from a residence on Harris Ln.
•a woman on B. Whitfield Rd. complained about a dog on her property.
•a man on Athens Hwy. reported his depression and suicidal thoughts to deputies.
•a woman on Lake Point Ct., reported someone opening a cellular account in her name.
•a teen on Holiday Cemetery Rd. complained about her father not letting her see her younger siblings.
