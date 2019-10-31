A manager at the Circle K store on Dry Pond Rd. recently reported an employee stealing lottery tickets to the Jefferson Police Department.
Regina Parker, 41, 282 Cowart Rd., Commerce was arrested the next day when she arrived for her scheduled work shift. Parker allegedly stole five lottery tickets totaling $150. One of the tickets was a winner for $40 and Parker took $40 from her register.
Parker is charged with theft by taking.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the Jefferson PD recently were:
•Elvin Hernandez, 38, 259 Tucker Ct., Tucker – hit and run. Hernandez was driving a delivery vehicle for Amazon and backed into a vehicle while on his route and left the scene.
•Jasset Manuel Gutierrez, 19, 2247 Canteen Cir., Odenton, Maryland – possession of marijuana.
•Ariana Yareli Flores, 21, 56 Broad Acres Ct., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Jodey Lynn Toney, 42, 146 Pine St., Jefferson – warrant service.
•Cody Michael Streetman, 26, 2084 Brockton Rd., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Timothy Travis Gibson, 41, 475 Hembree Rd., Homer – possession of methamphetamine.
•Arnold Benard Bailey, 51, 1021B Black Dr., Gillsville – warrant service.
•Ryan James Ohart, 31, 6235 Malibu Rdg., Flowery Branch – warrant service.
•Jovoy Jahier Wilson, 25, 210 Addenbrooke Way, Hoschton – warrant service.
•Jessica Chan, 19, 13 Pine Hollow, Athens – fraud.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a man reported two drills stolen on MLK Ave.
•a woman on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. said her daughter stole $1,000 from her bedroom.
•multiple people cited for possession of marijuana.
•a woman reported her phone stolen from the Aldi distribution center on Dry Pond Rd.
•a man on Cobb St. reported a light stolen off his vehicle.
•a rock struck the windshield of a vehicle on I-85 leaving a crack.
•a woman on MLK Jr. Dr. complained about her debit account fraudulently being used and overdrawn.
•a man on Sycamore St. complained about a vehicle following him too closely.
•assisted EMS with a man on Hwy. 129 who fell unconscious and wasn't breathing.
•a couple got into an argument on Isiah Dr.
•a woman on Pine St. complained about someone selling her a stolen phone for $45.
•a man on Washington St. said his girlfriend's ex-husband pulled up beside him at a red light, threatened him and tried to drive him off the road.
•a man on Lee St. said his cell phone and computers were hacked and $2,000 was fraudulently stolen from his bank account.
•two cases of beer were stolen from a convenience store on Athens St.
•a man on Old Pendergrass Rd. witnessed a road rage incident where a vehicle followed another vehicle too closely through a turn. The driver pulled over and got out of their vehicle to express frustrations with other drivers.
•dispute between juvenile siblings on Bailey Dr.
•a woman on Cypress Dr. complained about her ex-boyfriend calling her around 30 times a day since they broke up in April.
•a man on Cobb St. complained about harassment from his ex-wife.
•a piece of wood from a flatbed truck left a dent in a following vehicle I-85.
•a man on Peachtree Rd. reported an item stolen from his residence.
•a vehicle braked too late for a red light on Hwy. 129, lost control and struck two vehicles.
•a tractor-trailer failed to stay in its lane and hit a passing vehicle on Hwy. 129.
•multiple rear-end accidents on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a vehicle traveling on Hwy. 129 stuck the rear-passenger side of a vehicle turning onto I-85.
•a vehicle changing lanes on Hwy. 129 side-swiped another vehicle.
•rear-end accidents on Hwy. 11, Hwy. 129 and Hwy. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.