A Jefferson convenience store worker was told there was a bounty on his head while he worked a recent night shift.
The incident occurred on Winder Hwy. where a man entered a gas station and one of the clerks asked if he needed help. The man then said, “Tell the night shift guy that he has a bounty on his head.”
The man then left the store.
Asked by an officer why he might have a bounty on his head, the night shift worker said his friend of his is in a relationship with the man who entered the store. He said he told his friend that she should leave the man because he hits her.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•financial transaction card theft on Sycamore St. where a woman said she received an alert of fraudulent activity on her debit card. Her son had left the card in an ATM machine earlier in the day after it became stuck. According to the report, $125 were charged to the card.
•information on Hwy. 11 where a man said his ex-wife started following him in her car and threw liquid from a soda bottle into the cab of his truck. The man said the liquid splashed on him and a passenger in the truck.
•entering auto on Dry Pond Rd. where a man said $600 and a pack of cigarettes were stolen from his vehicle. Security footage showed a man take something from the vehicle and flee the scene.
•information on Peach Hill Cir. where an anonymous citizen reported a stolen truck at a location. The registered owner of the truck said it was returned to a used car dealership a year ago and was actually not stolen. Later on the same day, a camper parked next to the truck was reported to be on fire.
•information on John Adams Ct. where a large bone, possibly a femur bone, was found by a child at a wood line. The child’s mother said they have found old animal bones in the woods previously.
•entering auto on Story Ln. where a woman said her car was broken into and that her wallet, book bag and all of their contents were stolen. The woman said $700 was taken along with two credit cards and a debit card.
•deceased person on North Public Square where a man was found motionless in the driver’s seat of a van. The man had no pulse and was stiff.
•criminal trespass on MLK Dr. where a truck appeared to have damaged the front grass of a church.
•entering auto on Dixie Red Ave. where a woman said her firearm was missing.
•theft by taking on Winder Hwy. where a man said a porta potty sink was stolen from a job site at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
•wanted person at Heritage Ave. where a woman and her boyfriend reportedly drew knives on each other after the man took her cell phone. The woman’s cousin got in between them. Neither person wanted to press charges.
•information on Elberta Dr. where two pit bulls reportedly killed a cat. An officer took custody of the two dogs and placed them in the department’s holding pen before eventually being returned to the owner.
•information on Jefferson Blvd. where a teenager was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood. The complainant said the driver posed a danger to neighborhood children playing outside. He said he confronted the teen’s parents and the conversation “got heated.”
•violation of child protective order on Hidden Lakes Trail where a woman said her ex-husband refused to leave her residence after dropping their kids off. She also said he grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her down. The man left the scene before an officer arrived.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was cited for both infractions after a traffic stop.
•criminal trespass on Washington St. where shoplifting was reported. A store employee said a woman placed an item inside her sling. A deputy questioned the woman about having merchandize and she removed some fingernail glue. She said it fell into her sling while shopping. A criminal trespass order was placed against the woman.
•information where a man came to the Jefferson Police Department to report a scam where he mailed in money after he’d been told he’d won a $500,000 clearing-house prize. The man initially sent in $1,600 and later sent out $33,388 to various couriers around the country. The scam included someone reportedly posing as the head of the federal trade commission, who later threatened to have the man arrested by his officers. A Jefferson police officer intervened and told that person “to send his officers; I’d love to have a conversation with them.” The person then hung up.
