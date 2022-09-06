Copper thefts are among the incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
On August 31, an officer responded to a job site on Wayne Poultry Rd. where someone reportedly stole $200 worth of copper-weld ground wire.
The owner said the theft occurred between August 29 and August 31.
He also said it was actually copper-coated metal wire — not real copper.
Also on August 31, an officer responded to another job site on Wayne Poultry Rd. where suspects tried to steal a spool of copper wiring.
It was reported that they had been unsuccessful, as the copper spool was rolled through a chain link gate but found near a cattle fence still on-site.
The owner believed the spool was left on-site because it was too heavy for the suspects to lift.
The suspects had driven through the barbed wire fence surrounding the property, which will cost $2,000 to repair.
The Jefferson Police Department also recently responded to a copper theft on S. Holland Dr.
According to the police report, a section of the site’s fence was cut open and the door to the building was pried open.
$500 worth of copper wiring had been stolen, as well as three large copper plates worth $1,500.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
COMMERCE
- information report on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy responded to East Jackson Comprehensive High School about a threat that had been circulating on social media.
- suspicious activity on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a complainant saw camera footage of another man on his front porch.
- dispute on Red Bird Dr. where a woman reported that her neighbor had been harassing her on the phone and at her home.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 S and Hoods Mill Rd. where two vehicles drove over a wheel that could have come from a towing truck, causing damage.
- information report on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer was notified of an incident at East Jackson Middle School.
- information report on Mount Olive Way where a vehicle backed into another vehicle on private property, causing no injuries.
- suicide threats on Hawks Nest Rd. where a woman reported that her mother had overdosed on pills and was trying to hurt herself. The mother seemed drowsy and said she had taken multiple trazedone pills and others to try to hurt herself because she did not want to live anymore. EMS transported her to Northeast Georgia-Gainesville for evaluation.
- animal complaint on Fincher Dr. where a man reported that two German Shepherds were running loose within his neighborhood.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported that his bag with some belongings may have been stolen from the back of his vehicle.
- terroristic threats and acts on Minish Dr. where a man said his cousin threatened to assault him on the phone.
- locked vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported that the door had accidentally closed with her infant inside. The officer unlocked the car and EMS medically cleared the infant.
- alarm on King Rd. where a man was working on his car in his dad’s shop and accidentally set it off.
- burglary on Porter Rd. where a residence had door damage.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where there was an altercation at EJCHS.
- transport on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer responded after an altercation that occurred in the boys restroom at EJCHS.
- information report on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident occurred in the hallway at EJMS.
- information report on Hoods Mill Rd. where the administration at EJCHS wanted to speak with a school resource officer about Snapchat messages a student was receiving from another student.
- agency assist on Sandy Creek Rd. and Joe Bolton Rd. where an officer helped the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle chase.
- dispute on Hwy. 441 S. where a woman reported she and her husband were getting a divorce and he would not let her get inside to get her belongings.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school resource officer responded to EJCHS regarding an incident involving multiple students.
- abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on W. Gary Rd. where an officer responded to a referral from Adult Protective Services.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man was reported sitting in a vehicle, slumped over the wheel.
- criminal trespass and theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman’s boyfriend was reportedly throwing items during a domestic dispute and then left, carrying her laptop with him.
- custody dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where a juvenile did not want to leave during a custody exchange.
- possible overdose on Jackson Trail Rd. where it was reported that a female was laying on the bathroom floor of a gas station with her pants down and was snoring heavily. She was then seen walking, but disoriented. The officer also observed that the woman was unsteady and sweating heavily. Her purse reportedly included a meth pipe wrapped up in a napkin, a scale with white residue, three empty small bottles of fireball whiskey and prescription medication. EMS transported her to the hospital for evaluation.
- fall at courthouse on Jackson Pkwy. where a juvenile fell while playing and struck her head on a bench. The parents took the juvenile to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was reported to be doing okay.
- information report on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a vehicle hit a sign post in the Gum Springs Elementary School parking lot, causing a flat tire.
- welfare check on Red Bird Rd. where a man said his neighbor texted his wife about needing help. Another third-party call said she had told them she had no groceries and had not eaten food in the past 12 days. The neighbor said she had food and did not tell anyone that. She said she had texted for help about a deceased animal in her backyard that belonged to another neighbor.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where an officer helped the Georgia State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident involving a government vehicle.
- information report on Winder Hwy. where a female juvenile wanted to meet and speak with an officer in reference to inappropriate contact from a male juvenile at the Empower College and Career Center.
- criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts on Hidden Oaks Trl. where a woman reported that her son was throwing things at her residence, doing donuts in the yard and saying he would “run the car through the house.”
- criminal damage to property-first degree; criminal damage to property-second degree; and theft of services where residents were reported stealing water from county pumps.
- information report on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman had concerns about her children visiting their father, including concerns of bond violations because he reportedly had a shotgun and revolver in his closet.
- information on Hwy. 124 W where two juveniles were seen at a convenience store saying their dad had left them. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the dad had already picked them up and it was confirmed that they were safely in the mother’s custody.
- theft by taking; theft by receiving stolen property; and loitering or prowling on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle and stolen diesel fuel. The suspect also had counterfeit $100 bills in his wallet.
- possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended or revoked on Jefferson Rd. where a person in a vehicle was charged after being stopped for a suspected related incident involving a person loitering and taking items from a residence.
- threats on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had notebooks with threats in them and had told someone else that he was going kill her.
- lost/found item on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman turned in a purse that had been left in a shopping cart.
- hit and run on 1-85 N where a man reported that a vehicle merged into his tractor trailer.
- accident with a deer/animal on Lyle Field Rd at Hwy. 15 where a woman said a deer ran into the roadway and into her vehicle’s passenger side, creating functional damage but no injuries.
- simple battery on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a domestic dispute that had occurred on the road in June.
- civil matter; warrant service; and giving a false name to officers on Old Pendergrass Rd. where an officer responded in reference to people at a residence possessing a stolen vehicle from Hall County, as well another person with warrants out of Jackson and Barrow counties.
- damage to property on Stan Evans Dr. where a deputy’s laptop had fallen and sustained cosmetic damage.
- theft by shoplifting on Jackson Trail Rd. where multiple suspects had shoplifted tobacco and candy items, which cost approximately $600.
- animal complaint on Hardin Terrace where a juvenile was bitten by a dog.
- lost/found item on Hwy. 15 where a man reported he had lost his wallet.
- damage to vehicle on I-85 where a man ran over a ladder on the roadway.
- entering automobile on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported damage to his vehicle.
- information report on Winder Hwy. where a student tried to attack another student on the bus and was restrained by the bus monitor. The bus monitor had reportedly “been a little rough” with the student.
- suspicious activity on I-85 where road rage had occurred and a driver had honked his horn to get slower vehicles to move over.
- dispute on Petal Creek Ln. where a man reported that he was blocked from leaving his subdivision and threatened by his female neighbor. The neighbor showed footage of the man pulling in behind her, so she couldn’t leave, and nearly striking her.
- civil matter on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a noise complaint.
- theft by taking on Cottonwood Rd. where a man believed his son had stolen his gun.
- harassing communications on Cypress Pl. where a man received harassing texts from his neighbor.
- suicide threats on Old Indian Trl. where a man reported that his wife said she couldn’t live anymore. She said she was fine and did not want to hurt herself. She said she was emotional, but she just needed some time alone for a bit.
- simple battery on Winder Hwy. where a woman reported arguing with her child’s father. She reported being slapped, choked and pushed.
- civil matter on Slate Ave. where a woman said she and her husband are going through a divorce and he said he would not bring their two children to her, despite there being no court order regarding custody.
- civil matter on Galilee Church Rd. where a man said he and his wife are separated and she wouldn’t let him take their son, but there is no court order regarding custody.
- suspicious activity on Lyle Field Rd. where a man had video footage of two men looking underneath vehicles like they planned to possibly steal the catalytic converters.
- information report on Winder Hwy. where the police department responded to a report of a student who was sick from ingesting numerous edibles and was experiencing a rapid heart rate and vomiting at the Empower College and Career Center.
- information report on IW Davis Rd. where the warden reported an incident at the correctional institute.
MAYSVILLE
- possession of methamphetamine; suspicious activity; and warrant service on Old Miller Rd. where someone was reportedly beating on the complainant’s door and bedroom window. An office found two a woman and man outside; the woman had moved out recently from the residence and was attempting to retrieve her belongings. The woman and another man, who was the driver, were arrested on warrants out of Stephens County. The woman had methamphetamine in her bag, so she was also charged with possession.
- accident with a deer/animal on Plainview Rd. and Silver Dollar Rd. where a woman reported that a deer attempted to cross the roadway and collided with her vehicle.
- damage to vehicle on Beacon Dr. where a woman reported that her vehicle was vandalized at her residence.
- simple assault-family violence on Hale Rd. where a woman reported that her husband had been high on methamphetamine and was stabbing the bed with a knife. The woman stated she was unsure of his intentions and what he was going to do with the knife; he had reportedly also said if his phone wasn’t activated he was going to hit her with it. She also said he had exhibited extreme signs of paranoia where he stated people were in the home.
- welfare check on Old Miller Rd. where a woman was checked on because of a medical matter, but she was sitting on the porch and appeared alright.
- dispute on Diamond Hill Rd. (Gillsville) where a man believed his wife who is separated from him and was visiting her children would refuse to leave.
- information report on Pinetree Cir. where a man said there was someone in the woods.
- dispute on Rolling Ridge (Gillsville) where a woman reported her ex-husband was being physical.
- agency assist on Meadow Lark Way where an officer assisted EMS with a possible juvenile overdose. The juvenile’s parents reported their daughter had overdosed on melatonin, but the daughter said she only took the standard amount and was not trying to or wanting to hurt herself. EMS determined they would not be transporting her to the hospital and that it was not a self-harm attempt.
- burglary-second degree on Pinetree Cir. where a man reported tools were stolen from his shed, which were estimated to be worth $1,500.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Steeplechase Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- theft by taking on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman reported that her niece stole her debit card and $100 in cash from her wallet.
- welfare check on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman said she had not spoken to her children since May 2022. The father was with one of the children and said he has custody, but he and the woman share custody in regards to education. He said she knows where the children live and can access them by phone. A school resource officer confirmed the other child was at school and was okay.
- criminal trespass on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where residents had used a grinder to damage equipment stopping water flow after their water had been cut off.
- accident with a deer/animal where a deer crossed the road and the driver was unable to avoid hitting it.
- possessing a firearm as a convicted felon; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; and no license on Hwy. 441 and Hwy. 335 where a vehicle was cited during patrol.
- theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a man reported his boat and trailer were stolen from his property.
- custody dispute on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a man said his child was picked up from school by the mother.
- theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a golf cart was stolen from the carport.
- civil matter on Ivy Creek Dr. where an officer responded to a property dispute.
- mental subject on Sawdust Trl. where a man hit a light fixture after a verbal argument with his stepmother. He was transported to the Piedmont Regional Hospital for evaluation.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Toy Wright Rd. where suspected marijuana was shipped to a facility instead of a package of masks.
- theft by taking on AJ Irvin Rd. where a man said his friend had violated a verbal agreement to share a vehicle and had not returned the vehicle.
- information report on Old State Rd. where a child’s tablet was left at the gas station, but the mother reported the tablet was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported that he heard breaking glass and saw a person shaking his door handles and walking through his backyard.
- battery on Old State Rd. where two men had a physical dispute over a money matter.
- custody dispute on Old State Rd. where a woman reported that the father of her child violated conditions of a verbal agreement about visitation rights, interfering with her custody.
- information report on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a vehicle backed into another vehicle in the North Jackson Elementary School parking lot.
- information report on Mountain Creek Dr. where a woman believed her late boyfriend’s motorcycle was stolen.
- theft by taking and criminal trespass on Fairview Rd. where a man said someone was on his property and had stolen office equipment.
- noise complaint on Lanier Rd. Spur where a woman stated she had been hearing gunshots throughout the day.
- information report on Toy Wright Rd. where a handgun had been accidentally shipped to a warehouse.
- abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Hwy. 60 where an officer responded to a referral from Adult Protective Services.
SOUTH JACKSON
- juvenile issue on Crooked Creed Rd. and Norman Rd. where a bus driver had a juvenile jump off the bus before his stop.
- accident with a deer/animal on Emily Ln. where man reported that a deer entered his lane of travel, striking the front of his vehicle. The man reported no injuries.
- alarm on Drew Ln. where it was accidentally set off.
- warrant service on Hwy. 124 W. where a man was served with a stalking order and arrested for a warrant out of Gwinnett County.
- damage to property on Hwy. 129 and Terry Farm Rd. where a woman had run over something on the highway and blew out her left rear tire.
- agency assist on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where an officer helped EMS with a man who had possibly overdosed. EMS stabilized the man and transported him to the hospital.
- suspicious activity on Crooked Creek Rd. where a woman reported that a man was beating on her living room window and yelling at her granddaughter. The man had an outstanding warrant but was not found.
- burglary on Lancer Ln. where a woman reported that someone had been going into her house while she was gone and taken her food and drinks, as well as worn her clothing.
- suspicious activity and entering automobile on Commerce Rd. where a man believed two people had stolen items from his car.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Rd. where a driver reportedly pumped diesel fuel at a gas station without paying.
- agency assist on Hwy. 330 and Hwy. 129 where an officer assisted the GSP and EMS with a two-vehicle collision with no reported injuries.
- dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where two roommates had an argument.
- alarm on John Collier Rd. where a basement door alarm had gone off, but the resident confirmed everything was okay.
- forgery-first degree on Commerce Rd. where a vendor was given a counterfeit bill at the flea market.
- damage to property on Jefferson Rd. where a man said a car had driven through his field and destroyed some of his crop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 S and Ed Bennett Rd. where an officer assisted EMS with a male driver who was having a panic attack. The man would not go to the hospital with EMS, but the officer transported him to the nearest gas station so he could rest in the parking lot.
- hit-and-run on I-85 N where a man reported that a truck merged into his tractor, causing no damage.
WEST JACKSON
- agency assist on Hunters Run where a driver reportedly ran into some trees and was incoherent when speaking to a deputy. The man was reportedly given Narcan and became more alert but did not answer questions about the accident. A deputy noted alcohol on the man’s breath, and the man reportedly admitted to having drinks. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the accident report. The passenger in the vehicle said the man picked him and started speeding and “cutting up.” He said the man then floored the gas pedal and weaved back-and-forth on the roadway before losing control of the vehicle, striking a mailbox and then crashing into the trees.
- dispute on Lamar Ln. where a man said a woman took him to her house against his will and then asked him to leave. The man said he had been drinking the previous night and didn’t remember how he arrived at the residence and said he woke up missing some clothes with the woman yelling at him. The woman said she drove the man to her home the previous night while he was intoxicated and going in and out of consciousness. She said he then attacked her at the residence, pushing her against a wall and slapping her in the face multiple times, causing her lip to bleed. The woman had injuries to her elbows that appeared to be days old while showing no signs of a lip injury, according to the incident report. The woman declined to press charges, but said she wanted the man to leave.
- hit and run and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 at Eagles Bluff Way where a woman said a driver struck her vehicle in the rear and then sped away after checking to make sure her and her daughter were OK.
- theft on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported that his pistol was missing after a woman with whom he’d been trying to “cultivate a relationship” left his residence after a two-week stay. He said the woman was the only person who knew the location of the firearm and was “99% sure” she took the gun. He also said the woman was a known drug addict.
- information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reportedly became irate with pet boarding employees after being told his dog would not be accepted due to aggressive behavior toward the staff. The man reportedly threatened violence toward the staff. He was escorted out of the building by a representative of the business and told not to return. The man’s wife reportedly apologized for her husband’s behavior while the man later called and apologized as well.
- terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where a driver said a man riding a motorcycle whom he didn’t know drove erratically behind him, passed his vehicle and pointed a handgun in the air.
- information on Jaxco Junction where a school administrator asked the JCSO about getting an ex-employee to return a laptop.
- information on Ward Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her life via text message
