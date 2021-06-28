On Saturday, June 26, an Arcade Police Department officer responded to Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where the owner reported receiving counterfeit bills.
The owner produced two counterfeit $20 bills that someone passed the day before to one of his employees.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•suspicious incident on Sandy Lane Ct., where a man who had just picked up his father stated he was unsure if he had a no violent contact or no contact bond where he was supposed to stay away from his father and brother. If was determined there were no bond conditions.
•verbal dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Grace Dr. residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Anglin Rd.
•harassing communications at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a female reported someone called her father’s cell phone three or four times, claiming to the be brother of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, stating he found her friend’s scooter in a ditch on the side of Hwy. 129 South toward Athens.
•theft by taking at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his lawn mower missing.
•abandoned vehicle on Business Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South.
•criminal trespass on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported someone had damaged her step-father’s truck while it was parked in her horse pasture at this location.
•abandoned vehicle in driveway on Athens Hwy.
•warrant served on an offender at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a man reported his wallet and Oxycodone pills had been stolen out of his vehicle.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South.
•suspicious incident at Arcade Congregational Holiness Church, Hwy. 82 South, where the back door was found open.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 North at Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Ridge Rd., where a man reported a juvenile male, riding a bicycle up and down past his residence, yelled “f%^k you” and “stranger danger” over and over. The complainant stated he tried to get the juvenile to get his parents and the juvenile continued to yell obscenities before riding away.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 North at Galilee Church Rd., where a traffic stop was being conducted on a female driver who was reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of her vehicle that was stopped earlier at the intersection of Hwy. 82 South and Hwy. 129.
•warrant served and public drunkenness on Swann Rd. at Old Hwy. 82 South.
•failure to obey a traffic control device, suspended registration, no valid insurance and operating with a learner’s permit on Hwy. 129 South at Business Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter on Arcade Park St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.