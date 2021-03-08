The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Omar Basheer Alim, 44, 613 Lynchburg St., Hampton, probation violation.
•Tiffany Alexandria Allen, 36, 2125 Ville St., Atlanta, failure to appear.
•Deonte Leione Burton, 24, 1631 Stanton Rd. SW, Apt. 58, Atlanta, driving without a valid driver’s license and hold for another agency.
•Joey Levi Ledbetter, 23, 192 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and probation violation.
•Josephine Louise Sapp, 36, 188 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin) and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
•Jennifer Renee Cobb, 43, 737 Rose Ln., Toccoa, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Jonathan Stanley Leland, 39, 6352 Brady Rd., Murrayville, failure to appear.
•Jamison Chadwick Williams, 43, 641 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, incarceration order.
•Taylor Owen Zimmerman, 25, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn, , Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, possession of marijuana and move over law violation.
•Sidney Lewis Howell, 29, 1089 Martin Dr., Gainesville, terroristic threats.
•Frankie Douglas Kalb, 31, 266 Forrest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, possession of a controlled substance (diazepam and alprazolam) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Zaion Jahrek Oneal, 21, 8952 Saddlewood Dr., Jonesboro, probation violation.
•Charles Timothy Rucker Jr., 44, 5161 Horseshoe Cir., Hepzibah, probation violation.
•April Dawn Stake, 28, 2145 Dooley Town Rd., Statham, probation violation.
•Luke Christopher Grant Barnett, 17, 326 Mount Bethel Rd., Commerce, criminal damage to property.
•James Barry Autry, 58, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, simple assault – FVA.
•Jessica Leann Little, 39, 1903 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Hendrex Lee Nicely, 32, 239 Fields Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Charles Lewis Green, 46, 2535 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, criminal use of an article with altered ID, failure to appear and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Seth Randal Macke, 38, homeless, probation violation.
•Michael Kevin White, 51, 130 Crest View Cir., Athens, probation violation.
•Tmarcus Isaiah Guthridge, 31, 518 Second Ave., Selma, Ala., driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 34, 504 Duncan Rd., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jimmy Hernando Aguilar Garzon, 25, 3400 Sweet Water Rd., Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillights violation.
•Nelson Alexander Pena, 47, 956 Belmont Par Rd., Commerce, reckless conduct.
COMMERCE PD
•Gernae Monesha Smoot, 27, 5310 Big Bass Dr., Raleigh, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Matthew Chase Barnett, 28, 289 Furnace Creek Rd., Danielsville, DUI - alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Artery Junior Gordon, 35, 2021 Deep Creek Rd., Dewy Rose, too fast for conditions 76/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Luis Gustavo Guzman-Nunez, 19, 3512 Meadowglen Village, Tucker, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Tonya Elizabeth McDonald, 43, 43 McArthur St., Commerce, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (alprazolam), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (clonazepam) and DUI – drugs.
•Crystal Ann McIntosh, 36, Clarks Bridge Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Rocquesz Christopher Young, 24, 176 Pine St., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Porfirio Aguirre-Espina, 51, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and too fast for conditions/speeding 42/25.
JEFFERSON PD
•Cristin Mitchelle Griffith, 17, 1217 Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Emmanuel Trujillo-Bautista, 26, 116 Sycamore St., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, open container and tail lights requirements violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.