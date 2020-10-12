The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Scottie Ray Holman, 44, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Sylvester William Jones, 39, 2360 West Broad St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Laterrca Moneak Moon, 33, 225 Ambler Rd., Athens, failure to appear.
•Erik James Richardson, 39, 1407 Flanagan Mill Dr., Auburn, cracked windshield, driving while driver’s license is suspended, no insurance, suspended registration and hold for another agency.
•Davien Bernard Shepherd, 43, 5832 Waycross Dr., Fort Wayne Ind., Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
•Gary David Brewer, 30, 2060 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Jose Luis Espinoza-Garcia, 27, 166 Sarsen Cir., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and hold for ICE.
•Penny Lee Ethridge, 48, 3320 Brindle Farmer Rd., Good Hope, hold for another agency.
•Maryela Palomino-Jimenez, 27, 598 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Rahlik Terrell Turner, 21, 3120 Stone Dale Ct., Richmond, Va., driving while unlicensed.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 46, 532 Buford Carey Rd., Hull, loitering or prowling.
•Jimmy Lamar Carney Sr., 60, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Joseph Bradley Kelly, 26, 542 Gordon St., Jefferson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal trespass – FVA, hold for another agency, simple assault – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Shaddrick Shanard Pittard, 32, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to appear and probation violations.
•Jesus Baylon Ramirez, 22, 1176 Stoney Ridge Rd., Washington, aggravated child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and sexual exploitation of children porting violations.
•Kevin Wade Jordan, 41, 5626 Peace Ave., Braselton, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, stop signs and yield signs violations and tires violation.
•James Thomas O’Kelley III, 32, 265 Clay St., Maysville, probation violation.
•Brian Austin Stowers, 33, 1593 Lights Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch, failure to appear.
•Johnny Paul Wood, 55, 292 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, impersonating a public officer or employee and unlawful use of a driver’s license.
•Georjana Patricia Evelyn Garrett, 22, 236 Water Plant Rd., Commerce, loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Remdios Vilchis-Arrellano, 38, 310 Martin Cir., Athens, driving without a driver’s license and tail lights requirement violation.
•James Lynnville Zenger, 56, 6734 Conroe Cor., Mannville, Texas, DUI – refusal, failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
•Jeffrey Craig Jones, 49, 467 Whitehead Rd., Athens, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Gary Randall Miller, 63, 69 Freeman Ct., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, duty upon striking a fixture, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and stop signs and yield signs violaitons.
•Tevin Devon Rucker, 28, 215 Bennett St., Commerce, criminal damage to property, criminal interference with government property, felony obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, loitering or prowling, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple battery against a law enforcement officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer.
•Mark Wesley Stancil, 40, 188 Rambler Inn Ln., Jefferson, loitering or prowling.
•Thomas Stanley Strickland, 60, 4037 Skyline Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Don Luther Whitley, 34, 251 Kiley Dr., Hoschton, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
•Alexander Ray Williams, 34, 180 Cotton Rd., Commerce, public drunkenness.
•Otniel Jonatan Hasmasan, 18, 1757 Castleberry Ln., Buford, improper parking, stopping or standing and loitering or prowling.
ARCADE PD
•James Edward Correll, 57, 20 Wheelis Rd., Athens, failure to move over and suspended driver’s license.
BRASELTON PD
•Dana Michelle Soto, 31, 647 Hancock Ave., Braselton, battery – FVA, cruelty to children, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
COMMERCE PD
•Brian Jackson Baldwin, 18, 136 Buckeye Pt., Commerce, DUI – multiple substances, no driver’s license on person, open container violation and tail lights requirement violation.
•John Joseph Bartley Jr., 53, 646 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
•Bo Joshua Elrod, 39, 215 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Noah Matthew Scoggins, 22, 50 Windmill Ln., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Keaton Allen Cole, 27, 181 Ashwood Ln., Braselton, public drunkenness and failure to appear.
•Timothy Travis Gibson, 42, 646 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, open container violation, possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and seat belt violation.
•Adam Franklin Okelley, 31, 450 Scott St., Commerce, DUI – alcohol.
•Jaime Jefcoat Pledger, 41, 619 Kings Ridge, Monroe, DUI – alcohol, open container violation and tail lights requirement violation.
•Leslie Miranda Gabriel, 28, 130 Cheateau Ter., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
•Patricia Brown Bray, 47, 216 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, drugs not kept in original container, DUI – multiple substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances.
•James Clarence Hubbard, 42, 156 McDonald Cir., Commerce, entering or crossing roadway, expiration and renewal of licenses; reexamination required, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), and tail lights requirements violation.
•Zandra Jean Pruitt, 45, 156 McDonald Cir., Commerce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of marijuana.
JEFFERSON PD
•Brandon Shawn Lawson, 34, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville, probation violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
•William Thomas Clark Jr., 44, 465 Bishop Carrie Rd., Danielsville, permitting an unlicensed person to drive, theft by receiving stolen property and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Stacey Marie Jenkins, 43, 4554 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property and VGCSA.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, 36, 103 Otey Dr., Maysville, DUI – alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Thomas James Standridge, 62, 958 A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident.
•Rose Lily Hardy, 32, 501 Adams Rd., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Mackiphest Tobias Rakestraw, 31, 2834 Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, DUI and tag light requirement violation.
•Iokiom Zarred, 39, 938 Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, DUI, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
•Alexander Reed Mullins, 24, 484 Oconee Ln., Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Robert Mitchell Jones, 47, 460 Hickory Dr., North Augusta, S.C., DUI, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting a wireless communication device and possession of an open container in vehicle passenger area.
•Kira Camille Brock, 24, 316 Seasons Valley, Pendergrass, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Ashley Nicole Court, 33, 614 Fox Run, Winder, DUI.
•Phillip-Michael Gillian Davis, 20, 210 Spring Court Rd., Athens, hold for another agency, DUI, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and seat belt violation.
•Gillian Cannon Wallace, 31, 1061 Dogwood Hill, Watkinsville, DUI and public drunkenness.
