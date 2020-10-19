The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Israel Gutierrez-Mora, 47, 844 Glen Abby Ln., Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Arturo Hernandez Jr., 29, 157 Lewallen Rd., Commerce, aggravated stalking, hold for another agency and speeding, 75/55.
•Kino Martinez Jones, 33, 508 Rectory Dr., Seneca, S.C., possession of a Controlled Substance (Percocet) and possession of marijuana.
•Destiny Leighanne Lord, 25, 10 Sulphur Springs Dr., Winterville, failure to appear.
•Steven Micheal McKinsey, 47, 7815 Maysville Rd., Maysville, aggravated stalking.
•Nathan Wesley Queen, 42, 268 Gregory Rd., Forsyth, probation violation.
•Rachel Rene Wells, 43, 736 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container violation.
•Cody Lance Allen, 26, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
•Justin Bo Thomas Fields, 31, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, simple assault.
•Nicole Marie Golden, 38, 190 Baxter Dr., Athens, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Christian James Kirkland, 30, 130 Carriage Station Dr., Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Destini Marie Ward, 28, 3595 Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Trey Lamar Martin, 24, 47 Wisteria Pl., Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Eric Ervin Dewayne Williams, 27, 2434 B.C. Grant Rd., Alto, hold for another agency.
•William Hudson Allen, 36, 2045 Moore Dr., Gainesville, sexual exploitation of children.
•Brian Michael Halkes, 22, 290 Grandview Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Michael Shane Harvey, 45, 1050 Timbermill Run, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Jason Lee Sexton, 47, 164 Beacon Dr., Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Junior Albarran-Gutierres, 18, 6434 Samoa Way, Flowery Branch, failure to appear.
•Amanda Lynn Barrow, 25, 2360 West Broad St., Athens, failure to display tag and suspended driver’s license.
•Austyn Noah Locke, 21, 125 Jennings Mill, Athens, theft by taking.
•Andrew Edward Mann, 33, 469 Hwy. 60, Hoschton, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, DUI – multiple substances, duty upon striking a fixture, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, parole violation, reckless driving, safety belts violation, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific place, tali lights violation and U-turns.
•Tammy Rogers Massey, 47, 17 Turtle Creek Ln., Commerce, probation violation.
•James Thomas Nix, 35, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jamie Smith, 35, 4444 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•James Earl Nix II, 40, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, theft by receiving stolen property.
ARCADE PD
•Gary Alexander Bailey, 41, 325 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Nicolai Jerry Nielsen, 37, 1105 Chestnut Oak Ct., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Charles Wheeler Boggs II, 41, 136 Henry St., Braselton, theft of services.
•Emily Conner Nowlen, 37, 189 Summerbrook Rd., Braselton, simple assault – FVA.
•Jonah Kasim Reid, 29, 300 Dorthy St., Pittsburgh, Penn., driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, following too closely, speeding, overtaking and passing generally and reckless driving.
COMMERCE PD
•Antonio Daniel Damons, 30, 214 Shankle Rd., Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Barbara Elaine Blair, 60, 1905 Hillsway S.W.,Snellville, hold for another agency.
•Melissa Marie Taylor, 38, 91 Hillcrest St., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Rolando Manuel Martinez-Sagastume, 46, 180 Saxon Wood Dr., Athens, too fast for conditions/speeding, 75/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Ryan Michael Murry, 27, 3501 Greenlee St., Pine Bluff, Ark., driving without a valid driver’s license and seat belts violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Wayne Larry McCannon, 36, 36 Banks Rd., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA, aggravated battery – FVA, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.
•Rafael Dwayne Stevenson, 30, 388 Arch St., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and speeding, 76/55.
•Brandon Deone Harris, 33, 342 Madison Ave., Colbert, criminal trespass, crossing guard lines with drugs, weapons or intoxicants, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Earl Fortner, 31, 18 Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and simple battery – FVA.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Fred Aredondo Ruelas, 52, 24037 U.S. Hwy. 281 South, San Antonio, Texas, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.
•Angel Jose Tomas, 37, 100 Clemson St., Laurens, S.C., driving while unlicensed.
•Jarius Deonte Ward, 24, 2016 Street, Apt. 606B, Phenix City, Ala., driving on divided highways (driving within a gore or median), driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, expired tag, following too closely, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.