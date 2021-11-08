Commerce police recently found a juvenile who had been reported kidnapped out of Madison County.
According to the Commerce Police Department, authorities in Madison County opened an investigation into the kidnapping of a 10-year-old juvenile on Nov. 4.
Commerce police learned the suspect may have been at Jackson Hill Apartments. They located the juvenile at the scene and arrested the suspect.
Both were released to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, according to the CPD.
