A man working on a gas station pump on Jackson Trail Rd. recently informed Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies of a skimmer found inside a malfunctioning pump.
A skimmer is a device identity thieves use to scan peoples credit and debit cards to steal money. The deputy placed the skimmer into evidence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a driver on I-85 complained about a tractor trailer striking her vehicle and not stopping.
•a man on Lewis Sailors Rd., complained about finding a deer stand on her property.
•complaints of a traveling steak salesman on Payneville Rd.
•a man on Doster Rd. complained about someone shooting paintballs at his residence.
•a driver was cited for possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Hunter Rd. complained about a roofing company not doing a good job and over charging for work done to her residence.
•a man on Hog Mountain Rd. complained about a former employee borrowing a paint sprayer, not returning it and possibly pawning it.
•a woman on Jameson Ct. said her husband had been drinking heavily and she’s afraid he’ll harm himself.
•complaints of a suspicious man near the Jackson County courthouse and sheriff’s office.
•complaints of suspicious vehicles on Terrell Ln.
•dispute between a mother and son on Brockton Loop.
•met a man suffering a mental health crisis on Old Mill Rd. and had him transported to a hospital.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Brockton Oaks where a man was selling meat out of a cooler in his vehicle.
•assisted EMS with a man having a medical episode on Hunters Run.
•a woman on Grace Dr. complained about harassing text messages.
•assisted EMS with a man having a medical episode on Lebanon Church Rd.
•assisted EMS with a medical episode on Hunter Rd.
•a vehicle drove into a fence on Jackson Trail Rd.
•a woman on Lake Point Ct. complained about someone opening a cellular account in her name.
•dispute between a mother and daughter on Sandy Rd.
•complaints of a scam call on Sandy Rd.
