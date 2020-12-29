Arcade Police Department personnel responded to a report of criminal trespass at Bulldog Mobile Home Park on Athens Hwy. on Sunday, December 20.
The complainant reported a person who did not live in the mobile home was riding a 4-wheeler, with a child with no helmet on sitting on the 4-wheeler, “very fast” through the mobile home park.
The offender was warned to stay off of private property and the roadway and ride only on his family’s property.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•motorist assist on Athens Hwy. at Anglin Rd., where a car was reportedly on fire.
•assist medical unit at a Trotters Way residence, where a woman was transported to the hospital for injuries received during a fall.
•theft by taking at LEB Trucking, Athens, Hwy., where a driver that picked up a truck stole two aluminum truck ramps.
•forgery at Family Dollar, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman attempted to use a counterfeit $50 bill to make a purchase.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operating an unregistered vehicle, use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and expired driver’s license on Hwy. 129 North at Hwy. 82 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at a Melvin Phillips Rd. residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•death investigation at a Williamson St. residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•suspicious incident at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Athens Hwy., where the front door was found un-secured.
•domestic dispute at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., between a male and female inside a vehicle.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 South, where three unsupervised children were located inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot.
•no insurance on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a woman reported a man had punched her in the mouth twice.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.,
•criminal damage to property at Arcade Food Mart, Athens Hwy., where a man reported someone had attempted to break into the bill receptacle changer on the ice building vending machine at this location.
•speeding on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on Damon Gause Bypass.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 South where a tow truck driver was attempting to take possession of a car.
•noise ordinance violation at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
