A customer at a Jefferson fast-food restaurant recently spit on an employee because they didn't get enough ketchup.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of simple battery at the Hwy. 129 business.
The victim said a man and woman pulled up to the drive-through window and were upset they didn't get enough ketchup. They reportedly cursed at her and the woman spit in her face. The spit landed on her cheek.
The man and woman then reportedly got out of the vehicle, walked up to the drive-through window and continued cursing at the woman.
The two were told to leave the property and ultimately did so.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER REPORTEDLY FLEEING WRECK SCENE
In another recently incident, Jefferson police arrested a man for public drunkenness; disorderly conduct; and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers after a single-vehicle wreck.
The man had reportedly fled after a single-vehicle wreck, during which the driver had struck a power pole.
When officers made contact with the man, he reportedly resisted arrest. There was a brief struggle between the man and an officer and the man was ultimately tased and detained.
The Georgia State Patrol was also called for the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- information on Evergreen Way where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man attempted to keep her from leaving.
- damage to property on Washington Pkwy. where a man said a juvenile riding an electric scooter drove into the side of his vehicle. The juvenile was OK.
- miscellaneous report on Elrod Ave. where a woman reported issues with her juvenile son.
- information on Washington St. where a a woman reported someone had threatened her.
- information on Cobb St. where two people argued when one of them was retrieving belongings.
- theft by taking on Cobb St. where a man said his license plate was stolen.
- fraud on Memorial Dr. where a bank reported a man had attempted to withdraw money using a fake ID.
- information on Elrod Ave. where a woman said her juvenile son was acting out and throwing items.
- simple battery on Oak Ave. where a woman said her sister struck her in the face multiple times. The woman was checked by a med unit.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 N where a vehicle damaged a carwash awning.
- mandatory education for children between ages 6-16 on Washington St. where officers were given a referral from the Jefferson City School System regarding two juveniles who missed numerous days of school.
- information on Sumner Way where a woman received an upsetting letter. The woman thought she was being targeted due to an issue at her job.
- civil matter on Washington St. where a woman paid someone to complete septic work, but the work was never started.
- theft by taking on Pine St. where a woman reported someone stole her cell phone.
- agency assist on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where officers were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle after a shooting at a bar in Gwinnett County.
- information on Fountainhead Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband and his wife made false allegations about her.
- wanted person located on Athens St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after fleeing from officers on foot.
- domestic dispute on Concord Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man had hit her. There were no visible marks on the woman and the man denied the physical altercation.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- recovered stolen vehicle on Concord Rd. where officers found a stolen vehicle in a wood line.
- information on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a woman said her boyfriend got upset and hit her on her back and side.
- miscellaneous report on Hwy. 129 where a woman said an unknown item came off another vehicle and damaged her windshield.
- information on Sycamore St. where a woman said a neighbor harassed her.
- death investigation on Lynn Ave. where an elderly man was found deceased.
- simple battery on Winder Hwy. where a man reported a driver followed him after he passed them in the center lane when they were turning. The male driver and a younger man reportedly struck the complainant. The other driver also reportedly threw an object at the complainant's vehicle, resulting in a dent.
- runaway on Spratlin Dr. where a juvenile ran away and showed up at a friends house.
- warrant service attempt on Rivermist Cir. where officers attempted to arrest a man who had warrants out of Gwinnett County after reportedly shooting at five people in a bar. The man was already in Gwinnett County's custody, however, and it appeared to be a mix-up in the Gwinnett County system.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested after a woman said he had struck her several times.
- theft by taking articles from a vehicle-felony on Jefferson Blvd. where a man reported his firearm was missing from his vehicle.
- terroristic threats and acts on Laurel Oaks Ln. where a woman reported another woman threatened her juvenile daughter. The incident apparently involved a prank text.
