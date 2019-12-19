Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Commerce recently assisted Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a possible kidnapping from Old Harden Orchard Rd.
The original complainant said a friend was kidnapped and held for ransom because of a $250 drug debt. Attempts to contact the friend or ping his phone failed before another man made contact with him. The friend was reportedly released, but he still owed the alleged kidnappers $250.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a woman on Raford Wilson Rd. wanted a welfare check on a deaf friend, but the friend contacted her while she met with a deputy.
•dispute between an estranged couple on Homer Rd. over the wife not paying for her vehicle.
•a man reported his phone stolen from a Steven B. Tanger Blvd. location.
•a man on Bradberry Ct. told deputies he drank 30-40 cans of beer and took double his medication.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with multiple vehicle accidents on I-85 and Hwy. 334.
•a man claims that a car dealership altered the odometer on a vehicle. He says the odometer had 197,000 when looking at it on CarFax, but the odometer reads 50,000.
•a man on Fred Loggins Rd. said he traded a vehicle for a rifle and another vehicle and he later found out the gun was stolen.
•a man on Waterworks Rd. said his residence was burglarized and a computer was stolen.
•reports at East Jackson Middle School of a student sending inappropriate videos to students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•complaints of possible elder abuse over a period of 10 years on Bradberry Ct. A woman allegedly sold an elderly man’s residence without him knowing and is claiming its being used as a rental property.
•an employee at a Tanger Outlet mall store said four women stole 10 items totaling $1,030.
•a man on Hwy. 334 said his motor home was stolen off his property.
