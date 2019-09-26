A couple called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to a residence on Plainview Rd. where they complained about the girlfriend’s father arguing with her boyfriend and threatening him with a baseball bat.
The couple said they went to the residence to retrieve her vehicle and the father demanded they pay for the tow bill since he paid to have it towed from I-85.
The father denied having a baseball bat during the altercation, but he did admit he and the boyfriend argued and threatened each other.
The boyfriend was criminally trespassed from the residence and the girlfriend agreed to retrieve the vehicle later.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•complaints of a speeding vehicle on Red Oak Rd. The driver said a friend had fallen from a tree and he was rushing to help him.
•a woman on Shady Lane Ct. complained about a former resident of the land she recently purchased trying to enter her residence.
•complaints of a suspicious running, but unoccupied vehicle on Plainview Rd.
•dispute between brothers on Maysville Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Plainview Rd.
