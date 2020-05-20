Arguments between employees at two Jefferson businesses resulted in knives being drawn, according to reports.
Jefferson police investigated the first incident on May 13 at a plant on Hwy. 129 North where two employees got into an argument in a parking lot.
As the argument escalated, one employee told the other “I’m going to whoop your a--.” The employee who received the threat went to his vehicle, pulled out a knife and started walking toward the man, according to the incident report. No contact was made, and the man said he did not feel threatened by the weapon.
The employee accused of pulling the knife denied doing so. Witnesses, however, said they did see him carrying a knife.
The man who reportedly pulled the knife was fired from his job, according to the report.
One day later, Jefferson police fielded a phone call from a business on Logistics Center Pkwy. where an employee told his supervisor that another employee pulled a knife on him during an argument. The business told police it’s conducting an investigation, which includes reviewing surveillance footage to determine if the incident was captured on video.
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•theft by taking on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported that a bag containing approximately $4,000 in jewelry was stolen from her while she was shopping.
•theft on Hwy. 129 where a trash can was reported missing from a business.
•identity theft on Eisenhower Ct. where a woman said someone used her information to open a Verizon account.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on I-85 where drugs were found during a traffic stop for speeding. The marijuana was confiscated and the driver was cited for possession and speeding.
•robbery on Gordon St. where a man reported that someone “beat his a—“ and stole $300 from him. An officer arrived on the scene and found the man “very agitated” with blood on the left side of his face. According to the incident report, the man was yelling, cussing and slurring his words with the smell of alcohol on his breath. He told the officer that he was assaulted and three $100 bills were taken from him. The officer asked the man multiple times who was responsible for the attack and theft but the man would not answer. The man was cited for public drunkenness and left with emergency medical services, which indicated he would need stitches due to a torn left ear.
•information on Sterling Lake Way where a woman had an argument with her boyfriend and tried to leave the residence in an SUV she drives but he owns. The man pulled another vehicle in front of the SUV to block her from leaving, according to the incident report.
•battery on Red Cap Cir. where a man said his stepson attacked him and tried to choke him when the man told him it was his turn to wash dishes. The man’s wife said the argument stemmed from the stepson not wanting to play basketball with his younger sister. The man admitted to being intoxicated during the incident.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a man said his phone was taken. He said he accidentally left the phone on an outside table at the Pendergrass Flea Market and discovered it missing when he returned to the table.
•domestic dispute on Fire Side Ct. where a man and his wife got into an argument after the woman and her friend were drinking at another residence while the man was trying to locate her. According to the report, the man pushed her to move her from the front doorway during the argument, and she fell over and hit her head on a brick due to her level of intoxication. The woman said the fall was an accident. Their teenage son then called 9-1-1 after hearing his parents argue. He said his father came into his room, grabbed him by the throat and pushed him to the ground. The responding officer said he found no visible injuries to anyone at the scene.
•information on Storey St. where a man said his sister, who is disabled and taking several medications, has been making threats. He said the threats came after he discovered her smoking crack a few days earlier.
•financial card transaction on Elder Dr. where a man said someone used the cash back rewards on his credit card to make $160 worth of purchases from a Nike store.
•criminal trespass on Mahaffey St. where a woman said she found a long scratch down the side of her truck. She said the damaged occurred shortly after denying someone use of the vehicle.
•information on Gadwall Ct. where a woman reported that a man took pictures of her juvenile daughter and other children while they road their bikes on neighborhood trails. She said her daughter later identified the vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence alongside a Snellville police vehicle. The woman asked the responding officer if photographing the children was legal, and the officer replied that the man might have had a reason for doing so, such as documenting a homeowners’ association ordinance violation. The woman said the bike trails, on which the children were riding, run behind the man’s residence. The officer drove past the residence but did not see the police vehicle, according to the incident report.
