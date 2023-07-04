The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent incidents:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on I-85 where a man moved barrels and jogged down the interstate. He told officers he’d gotten into an argument with his wife and he got out of the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a woman noticed a spike on a power bill for an unoccupied residence. Officers said a heater and light were on and it didn’t appear anyone was living there.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported 39 pieces of clothing were taken.
- civil matter on Apple Valley Rd. where two people had a dispute over an air conditioning unit.
- financial transaction card fraud on Waterworks Rd. where a man said someone made fraudulent charges using his new debit card.
- information on Westview Rd. where a woman said she saw a woman on a surveillance camera possibly take an object.
- dispute on Old Ginn Rd. where brothers had a verbal dispute.
- criminal trespass on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a security employee reported seeing someone dumpster diving.
JEFFERSON
- mental person on Bill Wright Rd. where family members had a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Bennett Cemetery Rd. where a man reported a vehicle repeatedly pulled into his driveway and rode by his house.
- noise complaint on Blue Grass Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- animal complaint on Ashwick Dr. where a man was concerned about a dog’s welfare. The dog had gotten out in the neighborhood multiple times.
- information on Cotton Gin Row where a woman reported horses were getting out of their pasture.
- information on B. Whitfield Rd. where two people had a dispute over a stump grinder.
- damage to a vehicle on Kendall Creek Dr. where a man said he was trying to move a roll-off dumpster, but accidentally hit it. The dumpster rolled into another vehicle.
- identity fraud and warrant service on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after she reported a possible case of fraud involving an online account.
- information on Clover Mill Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after a medical episode.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Loop where a woman reported someone may have tried to scam one of her family members. They reportedly approached the woman’s family member and asked questions about her financial accounts.
- theft by taking on I-85 where a man reported someone damaged his vehicle after he left it on the side of the road.
- civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle trade.
- suspicious activity on Swann Rd. where a woman said another woman entered a vehicle.
- simple battery-family violence on Woodbriar Dr. where multiple people had a dispute while children were present. One of the people involved reportedly hit another after they tried to force their way to the children.
- dispute on Swann Cir. where a man reported family members had a dispute, but officers weren’t able to make contact with anyone at the residence.
- theft by taking on Airport Rd. where a man reported his firearm was stolen from his vehicle.
- information on Delaperriere Loop where a man reported someone took a phone from his vehicle.
- welfare check on Traditions Way where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- suicide threats on River Crossing where a woman said a juvenile made threats and cut himself. A family member planned to take the juvenile to a mental health facility.
- dispute and civil matter on Albert Ln. where family members argued over a vehicle title.
- simple assault-family violence on Poplar Rd. where two people argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
MAYSVILLE
- hit and run on Gillsville Rd. where a man said an aggressive driver passed his vehicle and struck the bumper of his vehicle.
- harassing communications on Red Oak Rd. where a man reported an unknown number texted a vulgar message.
- possible overdose on Old Miller Rd. where a man was given Narcan and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a possible overdose.
- information on Pinetree Cir. where a man reported issues with his landlord.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Pinetree Cir. where a man was found dead from apparent natural causes.
NICHOLSON
- possession, manufacturing, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana; giving false name to officers; possession of Schedule II drugs; possession of cocaine; possession of MDMA (ecstasy); display of license plate; driving without a license; insurance violation; and tire violation on Hwy. 441 where a man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Officers found marijuana, ecstasy and Methadone pills in a vehicle. The woman also told officers she had placed cocaine and pills (Oxycodone) inside her body in plastic. The drugs were retrieved at the jail.
- mental person on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said someone tore down his garage. Officers said it appeared the porch had collapsed.
- mental person on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man thought two people had tampered with his cameras.
- theft of services on Steeplechase Rd. where the Nicholson Water Authority reported someone stole water over the course of several months.
- civil matter on Steeplechase Rd. where a woman reported an issue involving a living arrangement.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a woman said she received a scam text message from someone demanding Bitcoin.
NORTH JACKSON
- simple battery-family violence on Oak Crest Ln. where two people argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical interaction.
- agency assist and death investigation (non-murder) on Holly Springs Rd. where a man with a medical history was found deceased after he went on the roof to fix a leak.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a man said his vehicle was damaged by gravel that came off a dump truck.
- suspicious activity at Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park where a man said he was taking his trash out when another unknown man began throwing items at him.
- agency assist on Cedar Hollow Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after an apparent medical episode.
- simple assault-family violence on Walnut Creek Cir. where two people had a dispute and one of them said the other tried to hit them.
- entering auto on Independence Ave. where a man said someone entered his vehicle, but it didn’t appear anything was taken.
- dispute on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man reported possible domestic violence and cruelty to children.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Stockton Farm Rd. where a man said a woman hit him in the face during a dispute.
- damage to property on Emily Forest Way where a woman said another woman knocked down a camera.
- violation of a court order on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a woman said a man invited her over, despite a no-contact court order.
- missing person on E. Fork Ln. where a juvenile left a residence and was found at a friend’s house. The juvenile was returned to their residence, but later left again.
SOUTH JACKSON
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after he was seen sitting in a vehicle facing the wrong direction. He said he’d fallen asleep and travelled into the grass median before coming to a rest on the roadway. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Archer Grove Rd. where a man reported a tenant built a fire outside without permission.
- agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after fainting.
- theft by taking on Brock Rd. where a man reported his shed was burglarized.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- harassing communications on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a woman said someone hacked her email and demanded Bitcoin.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd. where a homeless man said people attempted to enter his tent. He reportedly had inconsistencies with his story regarding the number of individuals trying to enter the tent and their genders.
•criminal trespass and damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a property owner reported seeing a male carrying parts of an air conditioning unit from one of his homes. The incident began when the property owner reported encountering a woman at the address who said she was a home buyer and landscaper. He said the woman’s story seemed legitimate until the male emerged behind the home carrying the air conditioner parts. He said the male then dropped the parts and started towards him. The property owner said he got in his vehicle and left.
•criminal trespass on Boone Rd. where a man parked on a woman’s property was barred from the location. She said the man had parked there before, and she became uncomfortable after having a conversation with the man.
•stalking on Bill Watkins Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend continues to contact her.
•stalking on Thornhill Dr. where a man reportedly retrieved a rifle from his home to confront a man soliciting in the neighborhood. The man working in the neighborhood asked a resident to step inside their home because he feared for his safety. A woman later reportedly saw the man with the rifle walking along Hwy. 53, carrying the firearm. She said she pulled her vehicle over at a church, and the man ran towards her with the rifle. She said she heard muffled gunshots behind her as she left. A deputy found no shell casings at the location.
•financial transaction theft on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said someone stole $400 from her EBT account.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a man was seen sleeping on the side of the interstate. He told a deputy he was trying to return home to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The deputy gave the man a courtesy ride to a gas station at the Hwy. 129 exit and purchased him something to drink and eat because the man said he’d not eaten in days. After the Spartanburg Police Department could not contact the man’s family, the deputy gave him a ride to a gas station in Banks County to get him closer to home.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a woman said she’d seen a Facebook post about a pest control worker attempting to enter people’s homes and reported encountering a pest control employee that day. She said the employee asked her questions. The woman said her interaction with the worker was normal but was concerned the outcome may be different for her neighbors.
•suspicious activity on Remington Park Dr. where a man said he overheard a male tell a female that he hated her and would kill her.
•noise complaint on Boyd Dr. where a man reportedly played music loudly past midnight. According to the incident report, law enforcement had responded to the address multiple times. The man said he’d turn the music down, but deputies reportedly had to respond 25 minutes later due to continued noise levels.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a deputy reported seeing a male walking near the roadway in front of a business after hours. The male, reportedly intoxicated and under the legal drinking age, admitted to consuming alcohol.
•harassing communications on Fern Ct. where a woman alleged that her husband, whom she is divorcing, disguised his phone number to send her an anniversary message. She said she believed the message was intended to harass her.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a male and female possibly attempted to steal a bracelet from a vendor during a festival. The vendor said the female returned the bracelet when confronted. The vendor did not press charges, but the male and female were barred from the location.
•agency assist on I-85 North where a man was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol (no charge was listed in the JCSO report) during a traffic accident. The man reportedly was in possession of $16,680, which was placed into an evidence bag.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Scenic Falls Blvd. where a woman who had been reportedly drinking drove a vehicle into a ditch. According to the incident report, the woman vacated the vehicle and was given a ride to the home of the vehicle owner but had left when a deputy arrived at the residence. The deputy located the woman and informed her that she was barred from the vehicle owner’s home.
•juvenile issue on Laurel Cove where two youths reportedly drove a golf cart in a neighborhood where they did not reside. A woman in the neighborhood reported the juveniles and said a group of juveniles had ridden through the neighborhood on a golf cart two months ago, damaging trash cans. The two juveniles told a deputy that the cart had just been purchased, and they’d not touched any trash cans. The deputy escorted them back to their Skelton Rd. home.
•welfare check on Clydes Way where a man reportedly made suicidal threats. The man told a deputy he was frustrated and had no plans to harm himself.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son damaged their home, including kicking in a door. The juvenile admitted to kicking in the door, saying he was upset because his mother damaged a computer he wanted.
•suspicious activity on Oxford Lane where a woman said she heard a man coughing outside her home. A deputy found no one at the residence.
•welfare check on Ward Rd. where a man said he did not intend to harm himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.