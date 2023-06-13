A police dog was attacked by another dog during pursuit of a suspect in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department attempted to stop a man on Washington St. who they knew had warrants and a suspended license. The man reportedly turned into a residence off Washington St. and fled on foot, running in the woodline toward Elder Dr.
A K-9 unit was called to track the man. At one point, a dog in a yard attacked the police dog and an officer had to tase the other dog to separate the two.
The track was ultimately called off due to the length of it and the heat of the day.
The suspect was later found walking down Elder Dr. and was arrested.
He was arrested for criminal trespass; driving under the influence (DUI); driving while license is suspended or revoked; no insurance; obstruction; and warrants.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
•disorderly conduct on Wood Duck Ct. where an estranged couple had a dispute. The woman said the man threw and kicked boxes during the dispute.
•hit and run on Kissam St. where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
•miscellaneous report on Old Farm Rd. where a man reported an issue during a pizza delivery.
•information on Hwy. 129 where two homeless people were given a criminal trespass warning.
•miscellaneous report on Jefferson Blvd. where a man noticed damage to his vehicle.
•wanted person located and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on MLK Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop and officers found a firearm in the vehicle.
•criminal damage to property-second degree on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after reportedly causing damage.
•miscellaneous report on Thornhill Cir. where a woman was retrieved by a family member after having a possible mental episode.
•harassment by telecommunications on Holders Siding Rd. where a woman said someone threatened via text message to kill/hurt her and her children if she didn’t send money.
•death investigation on Paxton Ln. where a woman was found deceased. She had reportedly had a medical issue in the days prior.
