A dog died after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a multi-agency police chase that ended in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the pursuit on Hwy. 129 near Arcade. Officers said the driver violated a number of traffic laws and nearly struck other vehicles while running a red light at Hwy. 129 and Hwy. 11.
The pursuit ended past the intersection with Bus. 129 where the suspects’ vehicle was found upside down.
A dog that was inside the suspects' vehicle had been ejected from the car. It was taken to a local animal hospital, but died from its injuries.
A man and woman were taken into custody.
Officers also found a bong/pipe and marijuana grinder in the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD included:
•information on Spinner Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent company selling a puppy.
•no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located in the River Mist Subdivision where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
•dispute on Winder Hwy. where a woman reported an issue with a lottery machine.
•information on Sandhill Ln. where a couple argued about text messages.
•failing to report striking a fixed object and too fast for conditions on MLK Ave. where a man’s vehicle spun out of control striking a curb and getting stuck in a ditch. The man also struck a reflective pole and retaining wall while trying to get the vehicle out. The driver then left on foot.
•possession of cocaine on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after someone reported a hotel guest was acting strange and was possibly under the influence. Cocaine was found in the man’s room.
•information on Gordon St. where someone reported people were arguing and one of them may have had a knife. The two people involved denied there being a knife.
•terroristic threats and acts via computer or computer network on Jackson Concourse where someone reported a threat made toward a business.
•theft by deception on Washington St. where someone stole money from a store.
•theft by deception on Lee St. where someone took cash from a store.
•theft by deception on Washington St. where a store employee reported someone swindled them out of money.
•driving while unlicensed and improper lane change on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested after a wreck.
•civil matter on Marion Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle she had just purchased needed a new transmission.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 129 where a store employee reported someone swindled her employees out of money.
•four-vehicle with one injury on Washington St. at Lee St. One person was taken to the hospital for chest pain.
•driving under the influence on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after driving in the wrong lane and almost striking an officer’s parked patrol car head-on. The man’s speech was slurred and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•verbal dispute on River Mist Cir. where a woman said her husband yelled profanities and vulgarities at her before leaving the residence when she called 911. The woman said he was intoxicated.
•obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; public drunkenness; DUI-alcohol; and improper stopping on River Mist Cir. where a man was arrested after he reportedly yelled in the front yard of a house. During the encounter, the man didn’t comply with officers’ commands and had to be removed from the vehicle. He reportedly appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.
•loitering and prowling on Lee St. where two men were at a closed business and one of the pulled on the door.
•domestic dispute on George Bush Ln. where family members argued and one of them left the residence.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•civil matter on Hwy. 129 where people argued over a flea market booth.
•failure to yield right-of-way on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck. She did not have a license.
•civil matter on Magnolia Ave. where a woman reported a custody issue.
•possession of marijuana and purchase, possess or have under control any controlled substance on Panther Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and saw the leafy residue on the driver. Inside the vehicle, officers found more marijuana and THC oil.
•theft by deception on Shoreline Dr. where a woman said she paid a man to do a house appraisal, but the work wasn’t completed.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located; no proof of insurance; and window/windshield/wiper violation on Speedway Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located on Mahaffey St. where a man was arrested for a warrant at a residence.
•miscellaneous report on Winder Hwy. where someone took money from a store.
•obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; helmet violation; and driving while unlicensed on Elrod Ave. where a man fled on foot during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located; registration/license requirement violation; driving while unlicensed; and possession of methamphetamine on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers found a THC cookie, a used marijuana joint and a pipe in the vehicle. Jail intake staff found methamphetamine on the woman.
