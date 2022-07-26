A dog seriously injured a child in Arcade recently.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the incident on Sandy Lane Ct. on July 5.
The 10-year-old juvenile was treated by Arcade Fire and Rescue and ultimately transported to Children's Hospital of Atlanta.
According to the report, the child had a severe bite on their hand and a large part of their scalp hair/tissue was ripped from the top and side of the child's head.
The child's father said the dog had never been violent in the past and was a therapy dog.
Officers advised the man to keep the dog in its kennel until animal control was available.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- suspicious incident on Damon Gause Bypass where officers stopped a vehicle that had a tag listed as stolen. The owner said it was a mistake and the tag had not been stolen.
- burglary-second degree (felony) on Athens Hwy. where someone took over $2,000 from a business.
- agency assist on N. Trotters Way where a juvenile was taken for a mental health evaluation after threatening to harm herself.
- theft by receiving stolen property-felony and suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where officers arrested a man in connection with a previous hit-and-run. The man was also driving a stolen skid steer.
- driving without a valid license and expired registration on Hwy. 129 N where a juvenile was turned over to a family member after they were stopped in a vehicle with an expired tag.
- verbal dispute on Hightower Ct. where a man was upset that someone was around his daughter.
- suspicious incident on Nathaniel Dr. where a man reportedly threatened someone.
- civil matter on Windy Hill Rd. where someone repossessed a truck.
- agency assist on Trotters Trace where officers were called for a possible sexual assault that happened outside of the city.
- suspicious incident on Azalea Dr. where someone was missing truck keys.
- burglary-second degree (felony) on Peppers St. where a woman reported someone cut a lock on an outbuilding and took a lawn mower and tools.
- custody dispute on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported a family member didn't bring a child for visitation.
- suspicious incident on Ethridge Rd. where officers found a gate was open.
