Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called out to a residence on Hightower Trl. on Wednesday, January 6, to a report of aggressive dogs.
The complainant said there were five dogs belonging to a neighbor in complainant’s yard fighting and the driver of a Jackson County School System bus was refusing to allow children to get off at the bus stop due to the aggressive dogs.
A witness to the incident stated he had made several reports about the dogs running loose and acting aggressively towards him and the complainant and he was concerned about the dogs acting aggressively towards their child.
The officer reported Jackson County Animal Control was contacted and the dogs’ owner was cited for each dog running loose, with one dog being put inside the owner’s car and the other four being put in outdoor kennels.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at Arcade City Park, Arcade Park St., where a Honda Accord was found abandoned outside the front gate in front of the basketball court. The Accord was registered to a couple in Jefferson.
•speeding and expired registration on Hwy. 129 North at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., where a man with a warrant was being uncooperative.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South, where a man, with no shoes on, was asleep behind the guard rail. The man said he was walking to Athens and he stopped to rest and he put his feet in the sun.
•suspicious incident at Arcade City Park, Arcade Park St., where a Cadillac SUV was found parked outside the gate. The SUV was registered to a woman in Texas.
•transport a man with an active Arcade PD warrant from Chevron on Hwy. 53 at J.J. Lott Rd., Braselton, to the Jackson County Jail.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy., where a man was given a courtesy ride to Jones Petro on Prince Ave., Athens.
•verbal dispute between two men at a Windy Hill Ct. residence.
•suspicious incident at a vacant residence on Hightower Trl., where an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female were found parked in a vehicle. The officer, after smelling the odor of burnt marijuana, took possession of a bag of suspected marijuana that the female had in her purse.
•suspicious incident and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at an Old Barn Trl, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
