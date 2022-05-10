A recent incident at a construction site in Jefferson resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages and theft.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the burglary report on Hog Mountain Rd.
The suspects reportedly used an excavator to rip open the doors on six cargo containers, resulting in approximately $12,000 worth of damage. They reportedly took thousands of dollars worth of electric wire, copper pipes and copper elbows and caps.
VEHICLES STOLEN
In another incident, Jefferson police were called for a report of theft by taking-felony on Washington St. where a man reported an active theft.
The property owner showed officers video of the vehicles being stolen. Officers said there were two suspects wearing ski masks and dark-colored clothing.
The value of the stolen vehicles was listed at $33,000.
OTHER VEHICLE-RELATED THEFTS
Jefferson police were also called for a number of recent vehicle-related thefts including:
- theft by taking-felony on Lee St. where four catalytic converters were stolen, along with tools.
- taking-felony on Athens St. where two catalytic converters were stolen.
- theft by taking-felony on Concord Rd. where someone reported a UTV was taken.
- theft of service on Washington St. where someone retrieved a vehicle without paying for a storage fee.
- wreck with injury on Hwy. 129 S at Panther Dr. where three people were injured after a vehicle pulled out in front of the other. The driver in the at-fault vehicle complained of a head injury, but refused treatment. She was cited for failure to yield. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- civil matter on Dry Pond Rd. where two people argued over a parking fee after a vehicle parked in a convenience store parking lot for over an hour.
- abandoned vehicle on Oak St. where someone reported a truck went off the roadway and was stuck in the bushes. The driver fled the area and may have been intoxicated, according to a witness.
- theft by taking on Washington St. No details were given.
- wanted person located on Pine St. where officers arrested a man with a warrant out of Hall County.
- wanted person located on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located on Possum Creek Rd. where officers arrested a man who had a warrant. The responding officer was advised the man may be armed and approached him with a weapon drawn. He was detained and taken to the jail.
- wreck with injury on Damon Gause Bypass where one person complained of shoulder pain after a two-vehicle accident. The injured person declined being transported.
- theft by shoplifting on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reportedly stole merchandise from a store.
- harassment on Cheatham Bluff where a man reported his child's mother had been harassing him and made threatening remarks.
- wreck with injury on Hwy. 129 where one person complained of neck pain after a two-vehicle wreck, but they declined to be transported.
- death investigation on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was found lying on the ground. A family said the man appeared to have been poisoned and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called. Representatives with the GBI say they are actively investigating the death, but there's no evidence of foul play.
- domestic dispute on Stringer Ln. where a father and daughter argued over rent money.
- information on Dragon Dr. where a woman reported her juvenile was being bullied at school. She said another juvenile had pushed her juvenile into the wall and screamed in their face.
