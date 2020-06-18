A driver crashed into a house and sent a man to the hospital in a hit-and-run last week in Nicholson, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports.
Jackson County deputies responded to Kesler Rd. on June 8 where the driver of a truck reportedly crashed into a residence and ran over the man before leaving the scene.
The victim was reportedly barely conscious and having trouble breathing. The man had several broken bones, a collapsed lung, head trauma and a laceration on his left leg, according to the incident report. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
A witness said she saw a Dodge Ram truck drive up Kesler Rd. and then travel in reverse down the road “at a high rate of speed.” She said she heard a crashing sound a few moments later and then saw the truck speeding toward Hwy. 334. The witness then heard someone groaning loudly from a neighboring property. She went to the residence, where she found the victim.
The status of the victim was not known at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.