An accident involving two vehicles on Hwy. 129 claimed the life of a woman recently.
A Mercedes traveling on Ethridge Rd. attempted to cross Hwy. 129 and failed to yield to a Honda CR-V driving north on Hwy. 129. The CR-V T-boned the Mercedes and the driver, Rhonda Cox, 49, Buford, was pronounced dead at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Passenger, Gary Cox, 48, Buford, received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, Phia Xiong, 39, Statham, was also taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.