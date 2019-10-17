Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested a man who shot a gun towards a moving vehicle and nearly shot the driver in the head.
Brandon Stewart Mason, 32, 80 Pine Ave., Commerce was arrested when shell casings were found at his residence and he was found wearing the same outfit the complainant described.
The complainant said he was driving on Pine Ave. when Mason fired two shots towards his vehicle.
One bullet went through the driver’s side rear window, the driver’s side head rest and the windshield. The man said he stopped and ducked inside his vehicle. He and Mason had been in a verbal dispute recently.
Officers went to the residence where the shots were fired and found shell casings in the road in front of the residence. A homeowner described Mason’s outfit and said he had fled the scene.
Mason was later found and detained at Bellview Homes.
Commerce PD charged Mason with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon across public roads, damage to property and criminal trespass. Warrants for child support were also confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.