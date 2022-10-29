A man recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that a driver pointed a pistol at him during a road rage incident.
On Oct. 23, the man said he was driving north on Hwy. 441 towards Commerce when a vehicle came up behind him going a high rate of speed.
As the vehicle passed, the male driver flipped him off and cursed at him.
Later as they were passing Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., the driver came up beside him again and showed a brown-and-silver pistol in the window before speeding off into a grocery store parking lot.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 441 and Richey Rd. where a vehicle hit a deer, causing damage to the front of the vehicle and no injuries.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where a man received a second anonymous welfare check after receiving one from the Division of Family and Children Services.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman stole six women’s hoodies from a store.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where an officer assisted EMS with a man who collapsed. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional.
- possession of handgun by person under 18 on Delia Dr. where a handgun was confiscated from a juvenile’s bedroom after he pointed a gun at several employees of a restaurant.
- accident with a deer/animal on Sheep Pasture Rd. and Jefferson Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s front grille, hood, driver side headlight and radiator.
- accident with a deer/animal on Waterworks Rd. and Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s driver side front bumper, driver side front tire area and driver side front door.
- suspicious activity on Orchard Cir. where a man reported seeing suspicious vehicles in his neighborhood and one of the drivers entering his neighbor’s property.
- dispute on Ila Rd. and Black Creek Church Rd. where two men in a vehicle had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on I-85 S where a deputy helped the Georgia State Patrol with a hit and run.
- theft by deception on Ila Rd. where a man attempted to buy a inverted generator but was asked for money without receiving it and later blocked in communications.
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where someone damaged and took a deadbolt from an apartment.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said a group of people filled a reusable bag of merchandise before leaving the business.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 441 where a man reported that his company’s dump trailer was missing. The gate was found open with the lock missing.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy received a report about a statement a teacher made to a student.
- accident with a deer/animal on I-85 N where a man hit a deer, causing front-end damage to his vehicle.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where it was reported that a woman stole several handbags and two backpacks.
- suspicious activity on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported non-employees parking in his lot during the night hours.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on I-85 N where a deputy helped the GSP with an accident.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a deputy took a report of a student possibly being neglected or abused at home.
- lost/found item on Storey Ln. where a woman reported a lost registration decal.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and brake light requirement on Hwy. 11 and Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was arrested at a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Olde Jackson Terrace where a woman reported that a Mike’s Hard Lemonade bottle was thrown at her door.
- dispute on Winder Hwy. where two men fought over a car purchased by a third party.
- agency assist on I-85 S where an officer helped the GSP with a five-vehicle hit and run accident that had no injuries. Two vehicles left, but three were still on scene.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 and B. Whitfield Rd. where an officer helped the Arcade Police Department with a wreck. A man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into an embankment.
- accident with a deer/animal on Jefferson Rd. and Brockton Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s hood, radiator and front grille.
- welfare check on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman requested officers to check on her daughter. She was OK.
- suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a man was seen lying on the side of a driveway and refusing to leave.
- warrant service and driving with invalid/suspended registration on Rock Forge Rd. and Stoner Rd. where a man was cited at a traffic stop. A female passenger was released from her Barrow County hold because officers did not have a way to transport her wheelchair in the patrol car.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Winder Hwy. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle in his driveway. Both vehicle occupants were criminally trespassed and one was arrested with a warrant out of Dawson County.
- accident with a deer/animal on Wilhite Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing minor damage to the front of her vehicle.
- discharge of firearms on or near public highway on Bill Wright Rd. where a man reported that he saw another man attempting to shoot a deer in the adjacent pasture while driving.
- mental subject on Commerce Rd. where a man said he wanted out of the state because he was being raped by people he couldn’t see. A deputy gave him a ride to the Salvation Army in Clarke County.
- theft by deception and forgery-second degree on Jackson Way where a portable storage building was taken from a man’s property without his knowledge. It was determined that the building’s sales receipt was forged and the seller still owed over $10,000 on it so the original company repossessed.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a man in custody spoke of two woman in the gallery and looked like he wanted to exit the double doors to that area.
- welfare check on Hwy. 124 where a woman requested a check on a female employee who appeared upset. The employee was OK.
- accident with a deer/animal on Brockton Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing damage to his vehicle’s entire front bumper, front grille and driver side headlight.
- noise complaint on Old Winder Jefferson Rd. where a man reported that someone in the area was shooting guns, annoying him and the neighbor’s dog.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where an officer stopped a woman and child walking down the roadway.
- accident with a deer/animal on Commerce Rd. and Maley Rd. where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s right front fender, front bumper, grille and right side headlight.
- harassing communications on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where two men reported threatening text messages from a former employee.
- information on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported a missing Amazon package.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way and Lively Oak Dr. where a woman had mechanical issues with her vehicle.
- damage to property on Lebanon Church Rd. where someone reported his mailbox was damaged.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student reported he was being abused when he lived in a different county.
- transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit content on Old Forge Ln. where a man reported he was exploited for currency on Instagram and Snapchat.
- accident with a deer/animal where a woman hit a deer, causing damage to her vehicle’s driver side rearview mirror and rear side panel.
- juvenile issue on Forest Path where a woman said her minor child would not listen.
- damage to a vehicle on Lyle Field Rd. where a woman hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to overturn into a ditch. At first she did not need medical treatment, but she later was transported to the hospital because her blood pressure was high.
- suspicious activity on River Mansion Dr. where a woman said she heard another woman screaming “help me” from near the next neighborhood over. Two homeowners in the neighborhood did not hear anyone screaming in the area.
MAYSVILLE
- theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen from a yard area she parked at.
- writ of possession on Rolling Ridge Dr. (Gillsville) where a deputy responded to a writ to remove occupants and property from a residence.
- suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir. where a man reported that his dog was shot.
- operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate; driving while license is suspended/revoked; insurance requirements; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; passing in a no passing zone; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Plainview Rd. and Holly Springs Rd. where a man was arrested following a pursuit.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where an officer responded to the death of a man not on hospice yet.
- suspicious activity on Hoke St. where a man reported that two men set off his motion alarm and ran to his backyard.
- warrant service on Pleasant Acres. Dr. where an officer arrested a woman with outstanding warrants from Dawson County and the Oakwood Police Department.
- accident with a deer/animal on Deadwyler Rd. where a man hit a deer, causing minimal damage to the front end of his vehicle.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Steeple Chase Rd. where neighbors fought over a vehicle revving and a firearm being discharged into the ground.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a husband and wife verbally fought.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a husband and wife fought. After the wife called 911, the husband reportedly hit himself and told her he was going to tell the police that she hit him.
- dispute on Steeple Chase Rd. where a man reported that his neighbor’s dog came on his property, terrorized his cats and went underneath his semi-truck.
- recovered stolen property on Jarrett Rd. where a suspicious vehicle was found on the side of the road that was stolen out of Athens-Clarke County.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a child disclosed an incident that had occurred over the weekend at home.
- agency assist on Brooks Rd. and Hwy. 60 where an officer helped the GSP with an accident.
- VIN verification on Pond Fork Church Rd. where an officer checked a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a man reported that a suspicious man came to his property and told him he that he had slept in his camper the night before and left his phone.
- alcoholic beverage-underage consumption/purchase/furnishing/selling; driving under the influence of alcohol; and passing in a no passing zone on Hwy. 60 and Pocket Rd. where a woman was arrested after she hit a vehicle when attempting to change lanes and crashed into a ditch.
- dispute on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman who wasn’t supposed to have any contact with her neighbor had placed a note in his mailbox.
- criminal trespass and juvenile issue on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a juvenile was messing with Halloween decorations.
- suspicious activity on Main St. where a man reported that there was a white work van in his yard.
- agency assist on Emily Forest Way where an officer assisted EMS with a seizure patient.
- burglary-first degree on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a woman reported that items were stolen from her father’s house including a TV, Wii game console, Weedeater, Weedeater battery and miscellaneous tools. The front door and storm door were also damaged.
- threats on Oak Crest Ln. where someone reported being threatened and punched.
- threats on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman reported that she received threatening letters.
- writ of possession on Hope Baptist Church Rd. where deputies removed a man and his belongings from a residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
- mental subject on Crooked Creek Village where a man called 911 because he couldn’t locate his mom. After the call, he made contact with her and said she was possibly with his sister in Nicholson.
- lost/found item on Oak Grove Rd. where a man reported a lost license plate.
- suspicious activity on Nowhere Rd. where a woman reported that someone was walking around in her neighbor’s yard with a flashlight. The person was later determined to be the neighbor’s father.
- VIN verification on Archer Grove Rd. where an officer filled out the paperwork for a vehicle.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Lancer Ln. where a woman reported that her boyfriend touched her on both sides of her hips and when she asked him to stop he dragged her by her hair and slammed her head into walls and furniture.
- dispute on Oak Grove Rd. where a man reported that a group of people were drinking, loudly arguing and threatening each other.
- dispute on Crooked Creek Rd. where a woman and her son had an argument about there being no water at the residence.
- dispute on Crooked Creek Rd. where two siblings had a verbal argument. The mother took one of the siblings to Piedmont Athens Regional for evaluation.
- information on Hwy. 129 N and Lebanon Church Rd. where deputies found a glass jar containing less than an ounce of a marijuana at a traffic stop.
WEST JACKSON
information on Prestwick Dr. where a man said an Amazon driver dropped off a package at his home, followed by a UPS driver who also dropped off a package, but picked up the one left by Amazon. The man said he was not expecting the Amazon package and did not know what it contained.
suspicious activity on Legacy Dr. where a woman said that she saw, via doorbell camera, two people attempt to open her front door.
information on Creek View Ct. where a man said his wife went missing after they’d gotten into an argument about her being intoxicated.
simple battery on Stoneview Dr. where a man said he pushed his girlfriend onto a couch after she slapped him in the face for calling her daughter a b——.
agency assist on Hwy. 332 at Boone Rd. to a two-vehicle accident without injuries involving a Jackson County school bus carrying three children.
dispute on Pine Cove Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend’s child and boyfriend’s ex-wife grabbed her and attempted to hit her. The woman said she feared for her safety and called 9-1-1 out of concern that the ex-wife would “beat my a—.” The woman’s boyfriend said the incident stemmed from the woman making fun of his special-needs son but denied any physical altercation.
agency assist on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man reportedly wasn’t breathing after an overdose and was administered Narcan. He later woke up and refused treatment and transport to the hospital, according to the incident report.
abandoned vehicle on Duck Rd. at Robert Dr. where van with no tag and the rear window broken out was left. A search of the VIN revealed the van was owned by a Gainesville man who could not be reached via phone.
