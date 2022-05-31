A man recently struck a Jefferson business after falling asleep in his truck.
The Jefferson Police Department was called for the incident on Old Pendergrass Rd. on May 19.
A man said he fell asleep in the parking lot and wasn't sure if he put the vehicle in park. When he woke up, the truck was revved up and he had struck the curb and hit the building.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- failure to maintain lane; speeding and driving under the influence (DUI) on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers said the vehicle smelled like alcohol and there was an open box of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. The man was arrested after field and breath tests.
- information (no address listed) where a woman reported a man grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall during an argument. The man said the woman broke her phone and left the house.
- information on Dragon Dr. where someone reportedly hit another person in the bus rider line.
- financial identity fraud on Plantation Dr. where a man reported fraudulent transactions on his account.
- information on Mayberry Ln. where a woman reported harassment and threats.
- domestic dispute on Hwy. 129 N where two people had a verbal dispute in a parking lot.
- DUI-drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of a drug-related object; and speeding on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and the woman turned over the substance and a grinder. She was arrested after a field-sobriety test.
- no insurance on Borders St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- information on Panther Dr. where someone paid at a fast-food restaurant using a counterfeit bill.
- simple assault on Sparrow Ct. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man snatched her phone away.
- simple battery on Red Tail Rd. where a woman said a man chased her with a brick, held it to her face and later choked her. Warrants were signed for the man's arrest.
- battery on Pine St. where a man was arrested after allegedly punching, then attacking a woman.
- wanted person located on Red Tail Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- information on Hwy. 129 S where a windshield was damaged by a rock.
- lost/mislaid property on Gordon St. where someone lost their license.
- accident with injury on Damon Gause Bypass where someone complained of an ankle injury after a two-vehicle wreck.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where security personnel wanted a man criminally trespassed from the property after he was suspended from a job.
- information on Washington St. where officers attempted to do a welfare check on a truck driver, but the truck was empty.
- theft by taking on Hog Mountain Rd. where someone reported a trailer was stolen.
- forgery and deposit account fraud-felony on Athens St. where the Jackson County finance department reported one of their checks had been fraudulently deposited.
- forgery on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where someone passed a forged check.
