A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle after running a stop sign at the intersection of Archer Grove School Rd. and Jefferson River Rd. But the driver eluded officers until he was out of sight around the intersection of Old Hwy. 334 and Hwy. 334.
The driver initially stopped after turning onto Chandler Bridge Rd. from Jefferson River Rd. After the deputy got out of his vehicle, the driver sped off down Chandler Bridge Rd. before turning right onto New Kings Bridge Rd. and then onto Old Hwy. 441.
The deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who said he allowed a woman to borrow it. The deputy contacted the woman who said her husband was driving and he likely has warrants for his arrest, which were confirmed by dispatch.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a woman on Brockton Rd. reported finding a gun on the side of the road.
•a woman on Riley Rd. complained about a man taking items out of the front yard of the residence she was recently evicted from.
•vehicle accidents with deer on Hwy. 129, Hwy. 124, Gum Springs Church Rd. and Ethridge Rd.
•dispute between a couple on Brockton Loop.
•assisted managers at a warehouse on John B. Brooks Rd. with a fired employee who was being unruly.
•a woman complained about her ex-boyfriend putting her name and phone number in a chat room and people have been messaging her claiming the ex-boyfriend was offering to share her nude photos.
•an elderly woman on Slate Ave. complained about her brother stealing money. The brother has power of attorney over the woman and is in charge of finances.
•assisted Georgia State Patrol with multiple vehicle accidents on Hwy. 330 and I-85.
•complaints of gunshots near Mauldin Rd.
•a man and woman on Dry Pond Rd. said a man threatened and attempted to attack them with knives. The man was not at the residence when deputies arrived.
•complaints of an intoxicated woman refusing to leave a property on Swann Cir.
•dispute between a father and son on Hidden Oaks Ln.
•complaints of a child being unruly on B. Whitfield Rd.
•complaints of a box truck driving erratically on Story Ln.
•a woman on Brockton Loop complained about the father of her child threatening to take the child, assault people who got in his way and burn the woman’s residence down.
•assisted GSP and EMS with a vehicle accident at the intersection of Thyatira-Brockton Rd. and Brockton Rd.
•a vehicle was side-swiped on Legg Rd. causing damage to a side mirror.
•a woman on Jackson Trail Rd. reported chainsaws, leaf blowers, weed eaters and drills stolen from a shed on her property.
•a woman on Mark Dodd Rd. complained about paying someone to replace her roof, but the roofer didn’t work the job and kept the money.
•assisted EMS won Red Bird Dr. with a woman who wasn’t breathing.
•dispute between two women on Harris Ln.
•dispute between a mother and daughter on Brockton Rd. over the daughter not wanting her mother to see her children because of her conduct.
•a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority worker reported that someone had illegally hooked a hose up to a non-metered water supply line. The hose was hooked up by sub-contractors working on a property.
•a man on B. Whitfield Rd. reported his vehicle stolen from his driveway.
•complaints of a large dog loose on Hunter Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.