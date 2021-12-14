Jefferson authorities were recently called for a report of aggressive driving. The other driver also reported the initial complainant and said she’d hit her vehicle.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident which occurred Dec. 3 on Hog Mountain Rd. The initial complainant said she was backing out of a parking stall and another vehicle started blowing its horn. She denied hitting the other vehicle.
She continued to tell officers that the driver kept blowing the horn and followed her out of the parking lot. She added that the other driver followed her vehicle closely, passed her and cut her off, then started braking. The driver later turned around and drove in the opposite direction.
The other driver also called the police later in the day to report that the initial complainant struck her vehicle in the parking lot and left the scene. She said the driver also flipped her off and shouted profanity at her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking on Washington St. where a woman reported the following missing: $140, a Social Security card, birth certificate and car title. She later found the car title and Social Security card.
•theft by extortion on Washington St. where someone online demanded money from a juvenile and threatened to send photos to the juvenile’s friends if the money wasn’t paid.
•hit and run on Dry Pond Rd. where a vehicle rear-ended another. One of the drivers reportedly said he wanted to pay the other driver for the damages and fled when police were called. Officers made contact with the other driver, who said he never hit the other vehicle.
•disorderly conduct on Sycamore St. where a woman was cited after she lightly slapped a coworker.
•loitering or prowling on Washington St. where a man was seen walking around a business property, checking the building and vehicles.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where someone took $110 worth of tools from a booth at the Pendergrass Flea Market.
•entering auto on Eagle View Dr. where someone took a firearm from a vehicle.
•damage to property on Hawkins Ln. where a man said an 18-wheeler damaged a tree, irrigation and grass.
•information on Danielsville St. where a woman said she struck a mirror in her vehicle.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and speeding on Major Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•first degree cruelty to children on Randolph St. where a man was arrested following a physical dispute with a juvenile family member at the Commerce Christmas parade. The man reportedly approached the juvenile, took his camera and threw him on the ground. He then reportedly got on top of him and moved his hand toward his neck/collar.
