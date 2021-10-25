For the second time in two weeks, a Commerce man has reported seeing a drone flying around his house.
On Monday, October 18, around 11:10 p.m. the man on South Apple Valley Rd. called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report that three drones were flying around his house and “getting very close to it.”
In the first incident the week prior, the man said the drone got right up next to his front door and was looking into the window.
The man told officers he doesn’t know where the drones are coming from.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, where a man had reportedly stabbed himself in the stomach, but the man stated he had been stabbed by a female at the residence.
•civil matter at Big Tex Trailers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had reportedly picked up a trailer without paying for repairs to the trailer.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Ila Rd. at Mize Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle was parked in her driveway and the male was slumped over in the vehicle.
•information at Seymour’s Garage, Ila Rd., Commerce, where an open door was found.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd. at Club Dr., Commerce, where the occupants of a suspicious vehicle were pointing a laser pointer at other vehicles.
•information on Blacks Creek Church Rd. at Ila Rd., Commerce, where gravel was reported in the roadway.
•information on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported an issue with her neighbor because of stray dogs.
•simple battery and threats at a Tac Jabbs Dr., Commerce, residence, where a physical domestic dispute was reported between a man and his uncle.
•noise complaint on Woods Bridge Rd. at Bold Springs Rd., Commerce, where possible gunfire was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, where an accident with a deer was reported.
•assist a Banks County deputy at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man was looking for a vehicle.
•assist a Braselton Police Department officer at Walmart, Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported the theft of his 2002 Honda Accord from the driveway and the theft of the car keys from inside his residence.
•information on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where suspicious activity was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a man reported striking debris in the roadway.
•civil matter at a Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a scam.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•simple battery on North Trotters Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported a female was on her porch and she said a man had put her out of a vehicle.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was damaged by rocks from a trailer he was following on Interstate 85 South.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a man at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•assist motorist with a blown tire on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•information on Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute between a woman and her brother was reported.
•information on Harrison Johnson Way, Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•animal complaint on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he suspects his neighbor of poisoning his dog.
•animal complaint on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a plumber located a snake in the crawl space of the residence she owns.
•battery – FVA and cruelty to children at a Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between two sisters was reported.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and dispute at a Hardin Terrace, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her brother was hitting her and her mother.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•noise complaint on Saddle Trl., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•noise complaint on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•road hazard on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was blocking both lanes of travel.
•suspicious activity on North Trotters Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported finding a handmade cane broken into and down on the ground several feet from where it was last placed.
•information at a Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, in regards to a referral from Adult Protective Services.
•harassing communications at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being harassed by her landlord’s secretary.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student had been caught with an unauthorized school item.
•operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration or valid license plate on Athens St. at Gordon St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and speeding on Hwy. 129 at John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where it had been reported there were drugs in one of the pods.
Information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an Amazon security agent reported a box with no shipping or receiving label located at their facility was opened and inside they found a Beretta gun box that contained a Beretta shotgun.
•welfare check on a man at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•juvenile issue reported by a nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical center Braselton in regards to a student at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between two men over tractor repairs at a Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Cypress Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•accident with some type of animal on Athens Hwy. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Courtland Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his firearm missing from inside his vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Hwy. 129 at Tyler Way, Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle at Wilson Manufacturing, Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a semi- truck driver backed into a tanker trailer being stored close to the loading dock.
•suspicious activity on Briar Rose Blvd., Jefferson, where a man was walking in the neighborhood.
•simple battery – FVA at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile issue was reported.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a female was on his porch and she said she needed help.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Harrison Johnson Way, Jefferson, where a man reported he believed a female was breaking into his house while he was not there and was taking things from his residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•lost/found item on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a woman reported she had lost her concealed carry permit and her wallet.
•dispute between two women on Saddlewood, Gillsville.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•battery/simple battery – FVA and interfering with calls for emergency assistance at a Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a man was knocking on the front door of her residence.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute between a husband and wife was reported.
•civil matter on Pleasant Ct., Maysville, in regards to a vehicle purchase.
•assist medical unit at a Myrtle Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man in respiratory distress was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•information at Maysville Elementary School, Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where the assistant principal reported reckless driving and laying drags in the rear parking lot while students and parents were present.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was located.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he swerved to miss a deer and struck four mailboxes causing damage to the mailboxes and his vehicle.
•abandoned vehicle on Becky’s Way, Nicholson, where a flat-bed truck had been left.
•information on Shadow Ln., Nicholson, where a vehicle had been abandoned on the complainant’s property.
•juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•welfare check on a man at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•damage to av vehicle on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was in the ditch at the end of a driveway.
•possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a backpack containing drugs was found on the road.
•dispute between two women at a Sprinkles Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•battery at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a physical domestic dispute involving several females was reported.
•noise complaint on Deerbrook Dr., Nicholson, where All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) were riding in the roadway and across the road at all hours of the day and night.
•animal complaint on Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported one dog had been bitten by another dog.
•damage to property on Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported the female driver of a vehicle hit her mailbox knocking if off the post.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Stapler Dr., Nicholson.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported she ran off the road and struck some trash cans to avoid a vehicle that came into her lane of travel.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old U.S. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported a truck pulling a trailer loaded with hay had backed into his vehicle and left the scene.
•dispute between neighbors on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•civil matter at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported an overdue motorist.
•suspicious activity at Cave Springs Baptist Church, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the lower parking lot.
•information on Forest Lake Ct., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her brother and another person left a cigarette purse containing a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a tile tracker.
•juvenile issue at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•criminal trespass on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was parked on the complainant’s property.
•threats at a Belmont Hwy., Talmo, residence, where a man reported receiving a threatening text and pictures of people’s throats cut mentioning the complainant’s family being killed.
•information on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Ext., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck by a “yard dog tractor” pulling a van trailer.
•abandoned vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Holliman Cir., Pendergrass.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
•welfare check at a Beck Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute between siblings at a Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist motorist at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a tractor trailer had broken down.
•civil matter at a Dotson Rd. Ext., Statham, where a man was on the property and he was not supposed to be there.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where someone was lying under a blanket near a light pole outside the store.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman and children were on the bridge.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the parking lot next to the dumpster at 12:25 p.m.
•duty to stop at the scene of accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Tallassee Rd. at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck in the rear by the driver of truck that left the scene.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a vehicle accident with injuries involving a dump truck on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens.
•welfare check on a man walking on Hwy. 129 at Crooked Creek Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on Bear Cub Way, Bogart, where a woman reported people using a ladder and she didn’t see any vehicles at the residence.
•suspicious activity on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a woman reported there was a truck frame with shield sitting in the middle of the roadway.
•suicide threats on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a car was parked in the median.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Crystal Ln., Bogart, residence, where a man reported a $5,000 fraudulent charge on his bank account.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•pointing a gun or pistol at another on I-85 where a driver reportedly aimed a handgun at a woman in a vehicle in front of him. The woman said she was traveling south on the interstate when a vehicle being driven erratically pulled up behind her. She said she looked into the rearview mirror and said she saw a male pointing a black handgun at her. The woman said she pulled her vehicle to the outside lane to allow the driver to pass and recorded the tag number as the automobile went by.
•animal complaint on Ward Rd. at Hwy. 60 where a horse was reportedly seen walking down the roadway.
•agency assist and suicide threats on Deer Ridge Circle and Hwy. 124 where a juvenile reportedly told a friend over the phone that he was fired from his job and planned to kill himself by flipping his truck. The friend reportedly heard the juvenile driving his truck and then heard a crash and the phone go silent. A deputy located the flipped vehicle in the area, according to the incident report. The juvenile’s mother was reportedly present at the scene, but the juvenile was not. The juvenile was later located by deputies in the area of Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124, reportedly looking for someone to help him. He told deputies that he flipped his truck intentionally and he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the report.
•noise complaint on Popular Springs Rd. where a resident complained of a dog barking behind their home. The resident said this is an on-going issue.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man reported a stolen vehicle. He said his grandson was arrested in Cornelia and that a female drove his grandson’s vehicle away from the arrest site. The man said his grandson was released from jail and requested to use his vehicle to look for the female and recover his car. The man, however, said, his grandson never returned with the vehicle. The man said he wanted to report his vehicle stolen.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported that his grandmother, who he said was on hospice, passed away.
•dispute on Pine Cove Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend damaged her Apple TV, pushed her up against a window and grabbed her throat while kicking her out of his residence. The man denied breaking the device and making physical contact with the woman.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said the tag from his vehicle went missing while left at a repair shop.
•theft on Mead Ct. where a man said an irrigation control box was stolen out of a vacant house garage.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he received a motion alert from a security camera at his business. No one was found at the location, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Duck Rd. where a dump truck reportedly caught the lines of a power pole and tore them away.
•agency assist on Ednaville Circle where a U-Haul box truck was reportedly rented and not returned.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her mother’s boyfriend, whom she said uses drugs and has assaulted people in the past.
•simple battery on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter’s boyfriend attacked her by grabbing her neck, shoving a dirty towel into her mouth and pouring ashes into her right eye when she asked to be helped out of bed. She said he also threw a bag of dirty diapers at her and put her wheelchair on her.
