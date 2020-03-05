While monitoring traffic on Lee St. and Oak St., a Jefferson Police Department officer noticed a vehicle traveling at around 55-mph in a 25-mph area.
The driver initially eluded officers on foot after ditching the vehicle at the Gordon Street Center. Inside the vehicle, officers found 12.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10.7 grams of crack cocaine, as well as two cell phones and scales to weigh the drugs.
The vehicle was rented by Elizabeth Nicole Winters, 36, 5221 Crossing Pl., Commerce. She initially reported the vehicle stolen to the Commerce Police Department. At first, Winters denied knowing who the driver was, but later revealed that he is the father of her deceased child. Marijuana, residue from other drugs and scales were found in her residence and she was arrested by Commerce PD officers for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
