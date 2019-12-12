A Jefferson Police Department officer recently pulled over a vehicle caught speeding on Hwy. 129. The traffic stop led to the officer finding three bags of ecstasy pills, which a passenger admitted were to be sold.
Kenneth Wayne Favors, 33, 479 Stroud St., Forsyth and Amy Johnson-Moore, 40, 6709 Cannon League Dr., Austin, Texas. were arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of marijuana. Favors was also charged with giving a false name to law enforcement officers and driving with a suspended license. Johnson-Moore was also charged with possession of drug-related objects after she admitted to having a crack cocaine pipe in her bag.
Favors admitted his license was suspended and initially gave the officer a different name. The officer smelled marijuana when he met the Favors and Johnson-Moore and had them step out of the vehicle when he knew Favors gave him a fake name.
The officer found bags of marijuana and ecstasy pills in the backseat. Johnson-Moore admitted they were on their way to North Carolina to sell the pills.
MAN THREATENS WOMAN, BEATS VEHICLE WITH SHOVEL
A woman on Washington St. recently contacted the Jefferson PD after a man chased her with a shovel, damaged a vehicle and threatened to kill her multiple times.
James Williamson, 70, 1350 Washington St. allegedly hit the vehicle several times with a shovel after the woman refused to give the keys to him because he doesn’t have a valid license and he had been drinking. He told her to give him the keys or he would break out the windows.
The woman hid in a bathroom and called her son and daughter-in-law. When she left the bathroom, while still on the phone, Williamson started chasing her and made threats to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The daughter-in-law was on the scene and she told officers she heard the threats over the phone.
Williamson was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, and damage to property.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the Jefferson PD were:
•Timothy Joseph Clark, 36, 10 Jefferson Ter., Jefferson – disorderly conduct. Clark allegedly made threats to get a gun and kill people at a residence and then himself during an argument. He denied the threats, but admitted to yelling at residents. Witnesses in another apartment also said he was yelling and heard children screaming.
•Frankie Don Frazier, 46, 1803 Washington St., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license.
•Juan Malik Scott, 24, 147 Westchester Cir., Athens – warrant service.
•Joseph Lamont Moreland, 19, no address given – warrant service.
•Douglas Lee Law, 64, 531 Gordon St., Jefferson – warrant service.
•Richard Vaughn Vennie, 32, 414 Prestwick Dr., Hoschton – warrant service.
•Moniquewa Patrice Peaks, 19, 1270 Caboose Ct., Greensboro – driving with a suspended license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a manager of a shop on Lee St. reported someone breaking in and stealing between $500 and $600.
•a man on Red Bud Rd. said his outside cameras detected motion and he watched someone with a flashlight at a neighbor’s property. Officers responded to the property and the homeowner found a drill valued at $250 missing.
•a woman on Lakeview Bend Cir. reported being scammed out of $200. She said she received an email from someone posing as her church pastor requesting two $100 EBay gift cards. She emailed the two pin numbers before realizing she was scammed.
•a woman on Washington St. complained about her husband’s sister withholding his debit cards from her when she needed money to pay bills.
•a woman on Martin St. reported her vehicle stolen from her church parking lot. However, the vehicle was returned by a man who claimed he didn’t realize he got into the wrong vehicle and assumed the vehicle was his when the door was unlocked and the vehicle started (the vehicle has a keyless ignition and another key fob was left in the vehicle).
•employees at AT&T reported a threatening phone call from a customer. The customer was reportedly angry about money taken from his checking account and said “AT&T needed to blow up” that they “all would die.”
•a vehicle struck part of Dairy Queen on Panther Dr.
•a woman on Pine St. reported finding her window screens damaged. She said earlier in the day, she locked her teenage son outside for taking her phone and she left his work apron and belt on the porch.
•a woman at the Pendergrass Flea Market reported seeing a vehicle strike a parked vehicle and leave the parking lot.
•dispute between a man and woman on Washington Pkwy. over the man’s alleged infidelity. The woman claimed the man punched her, but she lacked physical evidence of an assault.
•a man and the director of Bentley Assisted Living reported an elderly woman for leaving with her daughter and niece for Thanksgiving and not returning on the decided upon date.
•a woman on Old Pendergrass Rd. complained about harassment from her ex-husband’s wife.
•a man on Oak Ave. said he returned from a month away and found his residence broken into. He first noticed his television damaged outside the residence and a window shattered. Inside, he noticed a stereo system, speakers and a laptop stolen.
•a man on Old Pendergrass Rd. reported finding his vehicle damaged in the Kroger parking lot.
•dispute between a man and his wife and her teenage son on Elrod Ave. The teen was reportedly being disorderly towards him and the mother. The man allegedly yelled at the son and held him down and yelled at the wife for enabling the behavior.
•a man on Jefferson Walk Cir. reported finding damage to his vehicle after he returned home.
•a woman found her vehicle keyed on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a man reported a window air conditioning unit was stolen from a residence on Athens St.
•a man reported his dirt bike stolen from Elrod Ave.
•a woman on Hidden Lakes Trl. complained about her husband drinking alcohol and leaving with their children. The husband claimed that the wife had been drinking and he decided to stay the night in a hotel with the children.
•physical dispute between sisters on Hog Mountain Rd.
•a Department of Family and Children Services worker reported a child damaging the inside of a vehicle.
•a woman on Spinner Dr. received a voicemail mentioning a death threat.
•a woman on Peachtree Rd. said her boyfriend punched her in the back and the day before had choked her and left her outside in her underwear. Officers couldn’t contact the boyfriend to get his account.
•a man on Helena Way complained about a neighbor’s aggressive dog roaming the neighborhood.
•a man on Fairlane Dr. said when he returned home with his girlfriend, a half-naked man wearing a gorilla mask jumped out of a window. The girlfriend said the man was acting crazy because of a brain tumor and she was trying to stay away from him.
•a man on Logistics Center Pkwy. reported his vehicle stolen while he was at work.
•custody dispute on Fountainhead Dr. where two juvenile girls refused to go with their mother and wanted to stay with their father. The mother believes the father is turning the girls against her.
•a driver on Hwy. 129 admitted to falling asleep at the wheel and rear-ending a tractor trailer.
•vehicle accident with a coyote on I-85.
•multiple rear-end accidents on I-85, Washington St. and Athens St.
•multiple vehicle accidents with deer on Athens St., Lee St., McClure Industrial Blvd., Old Pendergrass Rd. and Washington St.
•a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on Sycamore St. and T-boned a vehicle.
•multiple separate rear-end accidents involving three vehicles on Hwy. 129 and I-85.
•a vehicle turned into traffic while turning onto the I-85 on ramp and was T-boned.
•a vehicle failed to maintain its lane on I-85 and side-swiped another vehicle.
•a vehicle left a turning lane on Hwy. 129 and struck a passing vehicle.
•a vehicle T-boned a trailer on Hog Mountain Rd. The driver of the vehicle had several marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle and the tractor trailer driver claimed the vehicle driver was texting and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.