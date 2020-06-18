A two-vehicle crash on I-85 on June 9 left one person dead and a man facing vehicular homicide and drunk driving charges.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Christopher T. Baez, 30, 404 Paxton Ave., McDonough, was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and a host of other violations after his vehicle, traveling north on I-85, struck the rear of a transfer truck near the 140-mile marker. The vehicle overturned and traveled into the median, striking a cable barrier and ejecting the passenger, Adora McCoy. McCoy, 31, of McDonough, did not survive the injuries of the crash.
Baez fled the scene but was quickly apprehended and placed under arrested for homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. He also faces charges of failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; hit-and-run and duty of a driver to return to the scene of an accident; following too closely; driving with a suspended license; no proof of insurance; and safety belt violation.
Baez was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the transfer truck was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.